“Mando Mania” Week Two Spotlights New Hasbro Toys, “Galaxy of Heroes” and More

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The fun kicks off today, February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Mando’s N-1 Starfigher from Hasbro’s Mission Fleet line, and highlights other exciting products from licensees including the LEGO Group, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company, and more.

Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Speed Run – Star Wars Mission Fleet by Hasbro

For kids and adults who love Hasbro’s Star Wars Mission Fleet, this is a bounty to collect. Mando’s customized N-1 starfighter comes to the popular toy line, complete with articulated figures of Din Djarin and Grogu that can be placed in and out of opening cockpits.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts

This popular mobile RPG strategy game features many characters from The Mandalorian. New and returning players can play through the tutorial to unlock Moff Gideon and the Dark Trooper, and gain access to a rewards calendar full of giveaways like XP, gear, credits, and more to automatically level up to unlock the Mandalorian’s Bounty event — where you can collect even more of your favorite characters from Seasons 1 and 2.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

This ethically sourced, 100% Arabica coffee is rich and smooth and small-batch roasted — and also 100% adorable with Grogu on the packaging.

Learn More: Joffrey's Coffee Introduces "The Mandalorian" Precious Cargo Blend

LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter by the LEGO Group

We’re Pirate King Gorian Shard’s men, now you’ll answer to him! This dynamic building set brings these fast and cool pirate fighters, recently seen in the season premiere of The Mandalorian, to life in LEGO bricks. Also included in the building set are minifigures of Vane and a Snub Fighter Pilot.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition Native Shoes by Native Shoes

The Star Wars x Native Shoes capsule collection kicks off on March 7 with new releases for kids. The shoemaker’s two most popular styles — The Jefferson and Robbie — feature in this range, which celebrates the whole saga including The Mandalorian, with a special Mando/Grogu design.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st on Disney+