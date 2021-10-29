Toy Review: Star Wars Lightsaber Forge by Hasbro

Choose which side of the force you belong on and forge your destiny with the new Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge collection from Hasbro. Aimed at ages 4 and up, this playline is brand-new this fall and comes in a variety of character options. The premise is that each lightsaber can be customized and all of the pieces can be mixed and matched with other characters. Hasbro was kind enough to send us some samples from the collection and to see them in action, scroll down to the video in this post.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Inside our box were two entry-level lightsabers in the style of Ahsoka Tano and Mace Windu. These retail for $15.99 and are also available in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. The entry-level lightsabers don’t light up or make sounds, but the other levels do and with the mix-and-match aspect, you can put lights and sounds from another character’s lightsaber inside them.

The middle-range of the collection are called bladesmith lightsabers and retail for $20.99. All of the lightsabers in this collection have lights and sounds and require 2 AAA batteries, not included. We received Darth Vader’s lightsaber and the Darksaber, which recently appeared in The Mandalorian. The Darksaber has a different sound profile than the other lightsabers and it also has a black kyber crystal inside, which acts as a button to turn it on and off. This level of lightsaber is also available as green Luke Skywalker.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Darth Maul double-bladed lightsaber. This one retails for $41.99 and requires 3 AAA batteries, not included. There are 6-pieces in total in this kit and with it, you can add any of the other components and make them into a double blade, even the Darksaber.

Perfect for kids who love Star Wars and lightsabers, the Lightsaber Forge collection from Hasbro brings home the fun of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World build-your-own lightsaber experience. With these lightsabers, kids can pretend to be their favorite Star Wars character or create a unique lightsaber just for them.

