Emmy-Nominated Actor Carl Weathers Passed Away at 76

We’re sad to share that actor Carl Weathers has passed away at the age of 76. He was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. Other Disney work includes voicing Combat Carl in Toy Story 4 and Omnitraxus Prime on Star vs. The Forces of Evil. For 20th Century Studios and Television, he appeared in the first Predator film, narrated The Comebacks, and played a caricature of himself on Arrested Development.

Born in New Orleans, Carl Weathers’ first love was sports. After playing for the San Diego State Aztecs in college, Weathers signed with the Oakland Raiders in 1970 and the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 1971. He hung up his cleats in 1974 and began pursuing an acting career. His breakout role came in 1976 in the role of Appollo Creed in Rocky, a role he would recreate three more times through sequels to the hit film.

In addition to his acting work, Carl Weathers was a TV director, starting in 1995 with an episode of Renegade. He directed two episodes of The Mandalorian: “Chapter 12: The Seige” and “Chapter 20: The Foundling.”

Carl Weathers is survived by his two sons. His family put out he following statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Our hearts go out to Carl Weathers’ family, friends, and fans at this difficult time.