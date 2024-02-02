Ahsoka Gets Her Own Marvel Comics Series Starting This Summer

Ahsoka’s first-ever solo Marvel Comics series arrives this July, when Rodney Barnes, Steven Cummings, and Georges Jeanty bring last year’s Disney+ series Ahsoka to the comic page in STAR WARS: AHSOKA.

Following hit comic book adaptations of Disney+ shows, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi , Ahsoka will grace the comic page this July.

and , will grace the comic page this July. Transforming all eight episodes to dynamic comic book format, STAR WARS: AHSOKA will be written by Rodney Barnes with art by Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty, the team who masterfully adapted both seasons of The Mandalorian for Marvel Comics. Cummings and Jeanty will alternate on illustrating, with Cummings launching the series with issue #1.

will be written by Rodney Barnes with art by Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty, the team who masterfully adapted both seasons of for Marvel Comics. Cummings and Jeanty will alternate on illustrating, with Cummings launching the series with issue #1. A fan-favorite character since her debut in the beloved Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series, Ahsoka Tano is now at the forefront of pop culture thanks to recent appearances in The Mandalorian and her self-titled series. Now, she hits comic stands in her first-ever solo comic book run.

animated series, Ahsoka Tano is now at the forefront of pop culture thanks to recent appearances in and her self-titled series. Now, she hits comic stands in her first-ever solo comic book run. STAR WARS: AHSOKA will deliver all the action and drama from the show as it follows Ahsoka’s galaxy-spanning quest to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn to justice. The saga also featured the villainous Morgan Elsbeth, introduced mysterious Force-users Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati and marked the live-action debuts of various characters from the Star Wars Rebels animated series including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger. Relive all these thrilling moments and more in a brand-new way when STAR WARS: AHSOKA hits the shelves this July.

