New Film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” Announced For Theaters

The Mandalorian & Grogu are flying into a new galaxy: movie theaters.

What’s Happening:

  • The Mandalorian & Grogu is the newest Star Wars film heading to the big screen.
  • Just announced by Lucasfilm, the new film will follow the two leads of The Mandalorian as they embark on a brand new adventure.
  • The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.
  • This announcement also joins the previously announced Dave Filoni-led film, which is set to wrap up the Mando-verse.
  • The Mandalorian & Grogu begins production this year.

What They’re Saying:

  • “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” – Jon Favreau
  • "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.” – Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm

