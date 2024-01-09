New Film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” Announced For Theaters

The Mandalorian & Grogu are flying into a new galaxy: movie theaters.
What’s Happening:
- The Mandalorian & Grogu is the newest Star Wars film heading to the big screen.
- Just announced by Lucasfilm, the new film will follow the two leads of The Mandalorian as they embark on a brand new adventure.
- The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.
- This announcement also joins the previously announced Dave Filoni-led film, which is set to wrap up the Mando-verse.
- The Mandalorian & Grogu begins production this year.
What They’re Saying:
- “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” – Jon Favreau
- "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.” – Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm