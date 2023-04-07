Dave Filoni Set To Direct Star Wars Film That Will “Close Out” Interconnected Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced a trio of films representing the past, present, and future of the Star Wars universe, with Dave Filoni helming a feature that will “close out” the interconnected stories of the Disney+ Star Wars series.

Earlier today at Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy took the stage and surprised fans who were expecting her to announce one film project, instead announcing three.

One of those films is set to be directed by Dave Filoni, and will be set in the New Republic Era of the Star Wars timeline.

film is big news on its own, what really got the attention of the fans was the reveal that it will tie together all the different storylines and “close out” the interconnected stories that are told in the Disney+ series including and others. These three films mark Star Wars return to the big screen after a multiyear absence. The last theatrical Star Wars release was 2019's The Rise of Skywalker , which concluded The Skywalker Saga that began way back with the original Star Wars: A New Hope . Since then, the galaxy far, far away has pivoted to episodic storytelling on Disney+ through series like The Mandalorian, Andor, and more.

No timeline was given on the release of Filoni’s film, or the other two from directors James Mangold and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.