“Mandalorian” Actress Gina Carano Sues Disney & Lucasfilm For Discrimination

Former Mandalorian actress, Gina Carano, is getting help from X in her fight against Disney and Lucasfilm.
What’s Happening:
- Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrong termination according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- She alleges that she was fired for voicing her right-wing opinions and is seeking a court order to force Lucasfilm to rehire her for the series.
- Elon Musk is helping fund the lawsuit through X.
- Carano also claims that both parties “harassed and defamed” her for not “conforming with their viewpoints”. She also claims a double standard, bringing up tweets from co-star Pedro Pascal.
- In the suit, it is said that Disney required her to meet with a representative of GLAAD and to issue a public apology. She refused and was then asked to meet with Kathleen Kennedy and 45 LGBTQ+ identifying Lucasfilm employees. She declined again and was terminated.
- She also alleges that Disney “engaged in a post-termination smear campaign.”
- She is seeking for her role in the series to return, along with $75,000 and punitive damages.