FX’s “The Bear” Feeds A Record Breaking Audience With Its Season 3 Premiere

FX saw record numbers with the premiere of season 3 of the hit series, proving that audiences are hungry for more.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company The Bear fed a record 5.4 million views to Hulu

fed a record 5.4 million views to Season 3 saw a 24% increase in views over the series’ 2023 second season premiere.

These numbers include Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

After an incredibly successful award season for the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winning show, audiences have made season 3 of The Bear the most watched FX season premiere on Hulu ever, the most watched scripted season premiere ever, and the third most watched season premiere ever. Fans and newcomers to the show also boosted streaming numbers for the series’ first two seasons prior to the June 26th release of season 3.

the most watched FX season premiere on Hulu ever, the most watched scripted season premiere ever, and the third most watched season premiere ever. Fans and newcomers to the show also boosted streaming numbers for the series’ first two seasons prior to the June 26th release of season 3. Before the premiere of the new season, Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Chef Carmen Berzatto, shared what it was like having to meet the high expectations for the show. “We were just coming off the success of awards season, so I was very anxious,” he stated. “I knew the scripts were strong… but the pressure is very real. After a couple of weeks of being around [the cast] and our beautiful crew, everything fell back into place.”

The half hour comedy series, created and executive produced by Christopher Storer, stars White, Ayo Adebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

All three seasons of The Bear are streaming on Hulu now.

