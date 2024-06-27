Hulu and Marvel Give Look At Second Season of “Hit-Monkey” With New Trailer

Marvel and Hulu have shared the official trailer for the second season of their animated series, Hit-Monkey, ahead of the second season debut next month.

New York, same mission.💥 Hit-Monkey returns for Season 2 on @hulu July 15th. pic.twitter.com/aBvLDsKTul — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2024

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has shared the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the Hulu series Hit-Monkey, set to debut on the platform in July.

set to debut on the platform in July. In the new trailer, we get a look at the second season of the series, which takes place in New York City. While Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past?

Co-Created and Executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck, the second season of Hit-Monkey is produced by 20th Television Animation.

is produced by 20th Television Animation. You can catch up on the events of the first season of the show in a video from Hulu below.

Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, who goes on a killing spree and becomes the famous “Killer of Killers.”

follows a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, who goes on a killing spree and becomes the famous “Killer of Killers.” Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck, the second season of Hit-Monkey stars Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore (Monkey), and Jason Sudeikis (Bryce).

stars Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore (Monkey), and Jason Sudeikis (Bryce). The second season of Hit-Monkey is produced by 20th Television Animation with animation done by Floyd County Productions.

According to a report from Variety, Hit-Monkey was originally one of four Marvel MODOK, Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck. Reportedly, the plan was to launch all four shows and then crossover in an event series called The Offenders, similar to what Marvel TV on Netflix or what Marvel Studios did with the Avengers films. Of the four animated shows, however, only Hit-Monkey and MODOK made it to air, with MODOK having been canceled after one season.

was originally one of four and Reportedly, the plan was to launch all four shows and then crossover in an event series called similar to what Marvel TV on Netflix or what Marvel Studios did with the films. Of the four animated shows, however, only and made it to air, with having been canceled after one season. Season 2 of Hit-Monkey will premiere on Hulu on Monday, July 15th.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now