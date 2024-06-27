“The D’Amelio Show” Will Not Be Returning for a Fourth Season on Hulu

According to Deadline, The D'Amelio Show will not be returning for a fourth season.

What's Happening:

  • The D'Amelio Show will be ending after three seasons.
  • It is said that Hulu decided not to move forward with a fourth season, which is a move supported by the family.
  • Season 3 aired last fall, and Charli D’Amelio stated, “I’m at a point in my life where I really want to figure out how to balance my work life a little bit more.”
  • This was all while her sister, Dixie, was facing medical issues.
  • The show first launched in 2021, and the first season was Hulu's most-watched unscripted series.
  • Charli D’Amelio then went on to win Dancing with the Stars in 2022.
  • In 2020, Dixie D’Amelio released her single “Be Happy” and then signed a record deal with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment.
  • They also have many endorsements, including Dunkin’ Donuts and a fragrance line at Ulta Beauty.
  • They will now be focusing on their own brands, including D’Amelio Footwear, ZitsAllright, and Dam Fam Merch.
