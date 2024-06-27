“The D’Amelio Show” Will Not Be Returning for a Fourth Season on Hulu

According to Deadline, The D'Amelio Show will not be returning for a fourth season.
What's Happening:
- The D'Amelio Show will be ending after three seasons.
- It is said that Hulu decided not to move forward with a fourth season, which is a move supported by the family.
- Season 3 aired last fall, and Charli D’Amelio stated, “I’m at a point in my life where I really want to figure out how to balance my work life a little bit more.”
- This was all while her sister, Dixie, was facing medical issues.
- The show first launched in 2021, and the first season was Hulu's most-watched unscripted series.
- Charli D’Amelio then went on to win Dancing with the Stars in 2022.
- In 2020, Dixie D’Amelio released her single “Be Happy” and then signed a record deal with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment.
- They also have many endorsements, including Dunkin’ Donuts and a fragrance line at Ulta Beauty.
- They will now be focusing on their own brands, including D’Amelio Footwear, ZitsAllright, and Dam Fam Merch.
