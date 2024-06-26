Hasbro Releases More Details for HasLab Star Wars Cantina Project: Dimensions, Accessories, New Pipeline Figure

Several weeks ago, we reported on the latest impressive Star Wars The Vintage Collection campaign from Hasbro’s HasLab crowdfunding platform: the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars film, AKA Episode IV: A New Hope. And today the designers behind the project held a presentation in which they revealed some new details about the project.

The major aspect the designers and marketing team wanted to get across about the proposed Mos Eisley Cantina were its dimensions, which you can see in the six images above and below. On the whole, the Cantina itself (in its Deluxe Edition form) is over 32 inches deep and 29 inches wide, but as displayed in these images it can also be broken up into smaller sections like the entrance, booths, bar, and rear exit. The dimensions for each of these individual portions of the playset are as follows:

Next, the HasLab Star Wars team released a very fun “menu”-style rendering of all the playset pieces, accessories, and action figures that would come with the Mos Eisley Cantina should it be fully funded. The bottom section of the following image represents the Deluxe edition of the set, and the three rightmost figures would only be unlocked with additional target-goal tiers of backers as listed on the project’s website.

Lastly, Hasbro also made an announcement today about another upcoming Star Wars: A New Hope Vintage Collection (3 ¾-inch scale) that has been put into their pipeline ahead of the conclusion of the Cantina campaign: Momaw Nadon, AKA Hammerhead. This figure would not be included in the Cantina playset (nor will the also-pipelined Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, and Chewbacca figures as pictured below), but it will be released later on as a separate purchase.

As of this writing, the HasLab Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina project needs roughly 2,000 more backers by Monday, July 8th in order to go into production. For additional details and to back this campaign, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.