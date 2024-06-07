Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Revealed as Next Impressive HasLab The Vintage Collection Project from Hasbro

This morning Hasbro finally revealed its next 3 ¾-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab project: the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars film, also known as Episode IV: A New Hope.

What’s happening:

The popular toy company Hasbro has revealed its next impressive project for the HasLab crowdfunding platform that previously offered fans Jabba’s Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi , the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian and the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka .

, the from and the from and . This new project is the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars film. It will include action figures of Wuher the bartender and the never-before-produced Tonnika Sisters at the base level.

film. It will include action figures of Wuher the bartender and the never-before-produced Tonnika Sisters at the base level. A promotional trailer for the Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab project was released during this morning’s Hasbro Pulse stream.

Watch Introducing the STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab | Hasbro Pulse:

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “For fans who grew up seeing the original trilogy in theaters, the Kenner figures from the 1970s and 1980s grounded them in their love of the franchise. Now, fans old and new can relive the moments that shaped their fandom — right on their shelves. From a fully adorned bar to figures of classic characters, HasLab brings you a piece of iconic original trilogy lore in 3.75-inch scale with this high-quality, detailed Vintage Collection offering.”

“For fans who grew up seeing the original trilogy in theaters, the Kenner figures from the 1970s and 1980s grounded them in their love of the franchise. Now, fans old and new can relive the moments that shaped their fandom — right on their shelves. From a fully adorned bar to figures of classic characters, HasLab brings you a piece of iconic original trilogy lore in 3.75-inch scale with this high-quality, detailed Vintage Collection offering.” “Our HasLab design team referenced the original blueprint and set drawings to bring the cantina to life with the level of detail you’ve come to expect from The Vintage Collection — including a fully modular, interchangeable design. This offering is made up of: an external entrance façade, main cantina entry archway and stairs, a large bar, 3 modular sitting booths, archways, and from the piping behind the bar to the light fixtures and taxidermy heads for décor, HasLab brings intricate movie-inspired detail to every element.

Beyond the three Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figures that will come with the base set, there are an additional three characters that can be unlocked if this campaign reaches enough backers: Greedo, Nabrun Leids, and (another never-before-produced figure) Arleil Schous.

A fun in-universe sticker sheet with more than two dozen unique decals will also be included in the set.

In order for the HasLab Mos Eisley Cantina playset to go into production, 8,000 backers must support the project before 11:59 PM on Monday, July 8th (one month from tomorrow). There are two levels at which to support the project: the Base level ($399.99) which will include the bar, the entrance, and half of the surrounding walls, and the Deluxe level ($499.99), which offers fans the ability to display the full structure (“Cantina expansion with extra wall, booths, and furniture).

During this morning’s stream, Hasbro also revealed four beloved characters who will be returning to The Vintage Collection in order for fans to round out their Cantina dioramas: Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, and Chewbacca. These figures will not be included with the HasLab campaign, but will be available for purchase separately.

Be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website for more information, plenty more photos, and to place your backer order for the new HasLab Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina.