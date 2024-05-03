Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Action Figures from Prequel Trilogy, “Ahsoka,” More During May the 4th Fan Stream

This morning on its official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, the popular toy company Hasbro hosted a Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You” live Fan Stream revealing a variety of new action figures for the six-inch-scale The Black Series and 3 ¾-inch-scale The Vintage Collection lines.

Hasbro’s Star Wars team began the stream with a reminder that the new Vintage Collection HasLab announcement has been delayed to a later date.

Next there was a recap of the announcement that came earlier this morning of the Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace three-pack featuring Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kicking off the live stream’s reveals was the new Super Battle Droid from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones for The Black Series.

Next up for The Black Series is Darth Sidious as he appeared in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Jedi Master Yoda and Clone Commander Gree from Revenge of the Sith are also making their way to The Black Series.

A Retro Collection six-pack boxed set will contain characters from both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, including Padmé Amidala, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Jango Fett, a Clone Trooper, Mace Windu, and General Grievous.

Moving back to The Black Series, a two-pack featuring Captain Enoch and a Night Trooper from Star Wars: Ahsoka was also revealed.

A nice four-pack of X-Wing Pilots is coming to The Vintage Collection.

Pipeline reveals for The Black Series included a Rebel Fleet & Stormtrooper two-pack, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and Dagan from the video game Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor. Meanwhile, The Vintage Collection pipeline reveals were Anakin Skywalker from Ahsoka, a four-pack of Shriek Hawk Mandalorians, and the Armorer Forge Playset from The Mandalorian.

Lastly during today’s Fan Stream, the Hasbro Star Wars team revealed the packaging for the HasLab Ghost vehicle from Star Wars Rebels / Ahsoka.

Watch Hasbro Pulse | Star Wars May the 4th Be With You Fanstream | May 2024:

Many of these new Star Wars action figures will become available for pre-order tomorrow, May the 4th, from the official Hasbro Pulse website and other online retailers.