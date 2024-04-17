May the 4th Be With You aka Star Wars Day is fast approaching and savvy fans will want to get their shopping done before the big event. This year Hasbro has a variety of toys and collectibles to speak to fans of all ages and galactic factions too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro has rounded up 10 of their best new Star Wars selections and is presenting everything in a fun gift guide to help fans get excited for Star Wars Day 2024.

Whether you’re all in on the Dark Side, prefer to dabble with troopers and droids, or simply want to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace , there’s something here for you.

, there’s something here for you. Offerings span, Force N’ Telling Vader, Lightsaber Forge toys, Epic Hero Series figures, and Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures.

Hasbro’s 2024 Star Wars Day products are available or coming soon to retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target, and our friends at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $9.99-$59.99. May the Force Be With You.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Wonder what the future holds? Let Darth Vader tap into the Force and predict your future with the STAR WARS FORCE N’ TELLING VADER electronic figure. Ask him a yes or no question, press his head and listen as he reveals your fate! This fortune telling toy features more than 40 different responses consisting of classic Darth Vader quotes and never-before-heard lines, as well as animated digital eyes which change expressions with each head press.

STAR WARS FORCE N’ TELLING VADER

Requires 2 AAA batteries, included.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order now exclusively at Walmart

Learn More: Predict the Future with Star Wars Force N’ Telling Vader from Hasbro, Coming This Summer

Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core Lightsabers feature a see-through glowing core, inspired by the kyber crystal found at the heart of every Lightsaber. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately.)

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARTH VADER ELECTRONIC RED LIGHTSABER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Spring 2024

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE KYBER CORE DARKSABER ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Spring 2024

Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and the Imperial cause.

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES STORMTROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available now exclusively at Walmart

A descendant of the esteemed House Vizsla, brawny warrior Paz Vizsla is protected by the strongest beskar armor.

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES PAZ VIZSLA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available now exclusively at Walmart

Learn More: Hasbro Expands Its Star Wars Line with Epic Hero Series of 4-Inch Action Figures Including The Mandalorian and More

Jedis Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi discover Anakin Skywalker, a young child unusually strong with the Force, while dealing with a massive invasion on Naboo and the re-emergence of the force of darkness known as the Sith.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK

Includes 6 figures and 5 accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $59.99

Available: Spring 2024

In the Republic’s final years, proficient marksman Jango Fett was considered the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. He donned a sleek armored suit that concealed his scarred face.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT

Includes figure and accessories

Signature jetpack

Two blasters with fire FX

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available Summer 2024 at Hasbro Pulse, BigBadToyStore Entertainment Earth

Learn More: Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Figures for Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collection

Complete with twin blasters on their arms, Droideka are destroyer droids designed with one goal in mind: annihilation.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Summer 2024

Learn More: Droideka Destroyer, Thrawn and Phase I Clone Trooper Figures Revealed for Star Wars: The Black Series

During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance’s secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER

Includes figure and lightsaber accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2024

Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster, knife and removable helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon BigBadToyStore Entertainment Earth

Learn More: Sabine Wren, Chopper and Characters from "The Mandalorian" Join Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!