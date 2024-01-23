Sabine Wren, Chopper and Characters from “The Mandalorian” Join Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

The Star Wars galaxy of action figures is expanding! Today during the Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream the team behind amazing action figure collectibles revealed a new wave of characters—including Sabine Wren and Chopper—–would be joining the Vintage Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is all in on everything Star Wars and fans of both the Vintage Collection and Black Series lines were treated to first looks at exciting new arrivals for Summer 2024 and beyond.

The selections include characters from the Skywalker Saga films as well as TV series like Star Wars: Rebels, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

These new reveals include the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren & Chopper (C1-10P) 2-pack on Lothal Capital City mural cardback.

Beyond the colorful duo, the lineup features favorite characters from all three seasons of The Mandalorian, who are guaranteed to be eye catching pieces in your Star Wars collection.

The 3 ¾-inch scale figures present new and well loved heroes (and sometimes villains) in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. They feature premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Hasbro’s latest wave of Vintage Collection figures will be available for pre-order January 24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon BigBadToyStore Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $16.99-$49.99 and figures are expected to ship in Summer and Fall 2024.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

To commemorate her friends’ heroic efforts in liberating Lothal, Sabine Wren painted a colorful mural in the Capital City – a testament to the Ghost crew’s lasting friendship. Astromech droid Chopper is a resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat. The Sabine and Chopper set will be available for pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders close February 14 at 11:59pm ET.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN & CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Includes 2 figures and 9 entertainment-inspired accessories

Interchangeable helmet head

Jetpack

Energy shield

2 blasters

Jetpack flame accessory

Removable radar dish

2 Loth-cats.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available: Fall 2024

Learn More: "Star Wars Rebels" Chopper and Sabine Wren Figures to Be Pipelined If Hasbro's Ghost HasLab Project Unlocks All Tiers

Presumed dead at the dawn of the Empire, Rex operates in the shadows – helping any clone brothers who remain separate from the Imperial ranks.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters and a removable helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster, knife and removable helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

While training to become a Jedi, Grogu chooses to return to Din Djarin’s side as they take a stand against the Imperial remnant.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GROGU

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including his signature pram.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

Serving under mercenary-turned-privateer Axe Woves, the Mandalorian Fleet Commander sits at the helm of a captured Imperial light cruiser.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and an interchangeable helmet head.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

A skilled warrior and privateer, Axe Woves travels the galaxy as a Mandalorian mercenary.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AXE WOVES (PRIVATEER)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a jetpack, blaster and an interchangeable helmet head.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

Luke Skywalker uses the power of the Force and his piloting skills to destroy the Death Star.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (X-WING PILOT)

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and removable helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2024

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!