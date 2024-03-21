Predict the Future with Star Wars Force N’ Telling Vader from Hasbro, Coming This Summer

What does the future hold? If you’re not force-sensitive, it’s one of life’s greatest mysteries. But what if you could contact a force wielder anytime you need a little advice? That’s where Hasbro’s upcoming Star Wars toy, Force N’ Telling Vader, comes in handy. Summon Darth Vader anytime you need guidance with this predictive toy, coming this summer. We’re thrilled to join forces with Hasbro to bring you a first look at this just-announced product.

With over 40 phrases and light-up eyes that give this mini Vader a lot of attitude, Force N’ Telling Vader offers lots of repeatable fun for Star Wars fans, whether they be younglings, or just younglings at heart.

With a giant head, this appealing new toy has an adorable, childlike appearance. But don’t worry, his voice is still the deep, rumbly, breathy, menacing tone Star Wars fans adore.

Activating Force N’ Telling Vader couldn’t be simpler. You wake him up by tapping on his helmet, which prompts him to say something like “What are my orders?” And when playtime is over, simply leaving him alone will prompt him to go to sleep. You’ll know he’s off when he starts to snore.

After waking Force N’ Telling Vader up, press his helmet to activate the sounds of the force. That’s your queue to ask a question, such as “Will the Halcyon ever return to Walt Disney World?” And he will give you a response, such as “It is certain” (I wish).

The lights in Force ‘N Telling Vader’s eyes allow him to emote along with his phrases.

And the eyebrow ridge can swivel to give him even more sass, not that he needs it.

Force ‘N Telling Vader is now available for pre-order from WalMart. See him in action with our unboxing video.