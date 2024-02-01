Hasbro Expands Its Star Wars Line with Epic Hero Series of 4-Inch Action Figures Including The Mandalorian and More

The popular toy company Hasbro has expanded its line of Star Wars action figures with the Epic Hero Series of 4-inch-scale toys depicting a lineup of favorite characters from throughout Lucasfilm’s enduring space-opera franchise. These action figures are scaled a quarter-inch larger than the classic 3 ¾-inch Star Wars toys, and are available exclusively through Walmart.

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ($9.99) – “The Mandalorian is a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES THE MANDALORIAN action figure! This the Mandalorian figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 2 accessories including the Darksaber and a blaster.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES DARTH VADER ($9.99) – “Seduced by the dark side of the Force, Sith Lord Darth Vader led the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES DARTH VADER action figure! This Darth Vader figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance throughout Star Wars. Includes figure and his signature red Lightsaber accessory.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES GROGU ($9.99) – “Grogu has chosen to follow the path of his protector, the Mandalorian, and continues to share adventures at his side. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES GROGU action figure! This Grogu figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 2 accessories including his iconic hover pram as well as a stand for the pram so it appears to float in midair.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER ($9.99) – “Luke Skywalker rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER action figure! This Luke Skywalker figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 2 accessories including his signature green Lightsaber and a backpack.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES AHSOKA TANO ($9.99) – “Once a Jedi Knight, Ahsoka Tano now forges her own path in the galaxy. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES AHSOKA TANO action figure! This Ahsoka Tano figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 2 accessories including her signature white Lightsabers.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES STORMTROOPER ($9.99) – “Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and the Imperial cause. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES STORMTROOPER action figure! This Stormtrooper figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars. Includes figure and blaster accessory.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES PAZ VIZSLA ($14.99) – “A descendant of the esteemed House Vizsla, brawny warrior Paz Vizsla is protected by the strongest beskar armor. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES PAZ VIZSLA deluxe action figure! This Paz Vizsla figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 4 accessories including jetpack, flamethrower with projectile launcher.”

STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES SABINE WREN ($14.99) – “Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist with a creative and rebellious spirit. Imagine adventures across the galaxy with this STAR WARS EPIC HERO SERIES SABINE WREN deluxe action figure! This Sabine Wren figure features multiple points of articulation as well as design and detail inspired by the character’s appearance in the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+. Includes figure and 4 accessories including her signature green Lightsaber, jetpack, energy blast shield and vibro blade gauntlet.”

Hasbro’s Epic Hero Series of Star Wars action figures is available this spring exclusively at Walmart.