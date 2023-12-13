Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Figures for Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collection

It's the holiday season and as Star Wars fans indulge in the festivities, Lucasfilm is sharing ideas for presents with their 10-week Gift the Galaxy campaign. Hasbro is joining the fun with a reveal of new figures coming to the Retro Collection and pre-orders for two awesome collectibles in the Black Series and Vintage Collection.

Hasbro is helping Star Wars fans to have a wonderful holiday season by opening pre-orders on new action figures in the Black Series and Vintage Collection!

It’s been 25 years since The Prequel Trilogy ( Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith ) first came into our lives and naturally, we’ve got to commemorate the milestone with some merchandise.

and ) first came into our lives and naturally, we’ve got to commemorate the milestone with some merchandise. Hasbro has shared the first images of the Phantom Menace multipack coming to the Retro Collection in spring 2024. This 6-figure set comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks and a Battle droid.

Attack of the Clones gets some love too with a 2-pack of C-3PO and a Super Battle Droid Vintage Collection welcomes Jango Fett

Star Wars: The Black Series line features 6-inch scale figures boasting premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

As for the Vintage and Retro Collections, these collectibles are 3 ¾-inch scale presented in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. They too feature premium design and multiple points of articulation while the Retro Collection’s packaging is treated with a weathered look.

The C-3PO and Battle Droid set and Vintage Jango Fett are available for pre-order at select retailers. The Retro Collection Phantom Menace series will be available in Spring 2024.

series will be available in Spring 2024. Links to the individual items can be found below.

“When C-3PO loses his head in a Separatist droid factory, it’s replaced with a battle droid’s – leading to confusion in the colosseum during the Battle of Geonosis.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES C-3PO (B1 BATTLE DROID BODY) & SUPER BATTLE DROID

Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available for pre-order December 13 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

“In the Republic’s final years, proficient marksman Jango Fett was considered the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. He donned a sleek armored suit that concealed his scarred face.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT

Includes figure and accessories

Signature jetpack

Two blasters with fire FX

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order December 13 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, BigBadToyStore Entertainment Earth

“Jedis Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi discover Anakin Skywalker, a young child unusually strong with the Force, while dealing with a massive invasion on Naboo and the re-emergence of the force of darkness known as the Sith.”

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK

Includes 6 figures: Obi-Wan Kenobi Qui-Gon Jinn Queen Amidala Darth Maul Jar Jar Binks Battle droid

5 accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $59.99

Available: Spring 2024

