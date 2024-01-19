Power up their playtime with action packed Marvel toys and accessories from Hasbro! Kids can live their super hero dreams right at home as they role play as Hulk, Miles Morales, and Wolverine, or create epic duels with Thanos, Thor and Iron Man action figures.

Hasbro is bringing the exciting world of Marvel heroes to your home with their latest assortment of role play and action figure toys.

Role play fun comes in the form of cool character face masks like Spider-Man’s iconic look; wearable claws for Wolverine fans and Hulk fists for those desiring a smashing good time; and NERF Blasters for action packed chases around the yard.

Hasbro has also introduced standard, deluxe, and battle gear action figures of various Avengers and their big opponent, Thanos.

“Wakanda forever!” Black Panther is riding in to save the day not on a plane, but a giant Claw Strike ATV! The hero features multiple points of articulation and can easily fit on the ATV allowing fans to roll him into the action.

Fans will find this new collection of toys available at various retailers including Amazon, Target and our friends at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $9.99-$24.99.

This action-packed role play toy allows kids to take on the day as Bruce Banner, who becomes the giant, super-strong Avenger, Hulk! The fists come with grip bands inside so kids can safely secure their hands during playtime. HULK GAMMA SMASH FISTS are made of a soft foam material that ensures safety, even though imaginative play with the utmost Super Hero strength!

MARVEL AVENGERS HULK GAMMA SMASH FISTS

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: January 2024

Kids can imagine smashing like the Hulk himself or swinging on webs through New York City as Spider-Man and Miles Morales with new character masks from Hasbro. These role playing accessories feature character-inspired design plus a flexible band that fits most kids, so they can pretend to be superhuman!

MARVEL AVENGERS HULK MASK

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: January 2024.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN HERO MASK 2-Pack

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99; $23.99 for 2-pack

Available: Now

When the world is in danger, The Avengers assemble! United to battle the foes no single hero could withstand, The Avengers are the most powerful Super Hero team in the world! These 4-inch-scale figures (sold separately) feature multiple points of articulation and classic design and deco, as well as a character-inspired accessory which is included for even more pretend action fun! Assortment includes Black Panther, Iron Man, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and Thor.

MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURES

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: January 2024

When the world is in danger, The Avengers assemble! MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES DELUXE ACTION FIGURES of Thanos and Hulk are perfect for epic hero versus villain battles, or simply to display in a Super Hero toy collection. Each 4-inch-scale figure (sold separately) features multiple points of articulation and classic design and deco, as well as a character-inspired accessory.

MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES DELUXE ACTION FIGURES

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $12.99

Available: January 2024

When the world is in danger, The Avengers assemble! Young Marvel fans can gear up for battle with the MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES BATTLE GEAR ACTION FIGURES. These cool action figures (sold separately) feature multiple points of articulation and classic design and deco. Assortment includes Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ Captain America. Includes figure and 5 accessories.

MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES BATTLE GEAR ACTION FIGURES

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: January 2024

Speed into action with the MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES BLACK PANTHER CLAW STRIKE ATV! This interactive toy vehicle playset comes loaded with multiple action features. The 4 inch-scale Black Panther figure has moveable arms, legs, and head for posing, and even a projectile that can be loaded into the vehicle. Kids can also detach claws from the ATV to form a claw shield accessory! This Black Panther toy car set is compatible across all toys in Hasbro's Epic Hero Series line and world of play (other toys sold separately). Includes figure, vehicle, projectile, and accessory.

MARVEL AVENGERS EPIC HERO SERIES BLACK PANTHER CLAW STRIKE ATV

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: January 2024

Wolverine, a gruff mutant who’s seen more wars than he can count, has healing factor powers and three retractable adamantium claws on each hand. This Wolverine Slash Action Claw is inspired by the upcoming series, X-Men ’97!

MARVEL STUDIOS’ X-MEN ’97 SLASH ACTION CLAW

Claws extend 7 inches when activated

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $22.99

Available: Summer 2023

The NERF MARVEL CAPTAIN AMERICA BLASTER is fully decorated on both sides with big, bold Captain America designs! With its eye-catching looks and easy-to-use design, the blaster levels up NERF outdoor games. It comes with 10 NERF Elite foam darts for multiple reloads and includes a clip-on holster with onboard storage for 4 darts.

NERF MARVEL CAPTAIN AMERICA BLASTER

No batteries required

Ages 8 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available on Amazon

Spidey senses meet NERF power with the MARVEL SPIDER-MAN and MILES MORALE THWIP TECH BLASTERS! Kids can suit up and protect the neighborhood by strapping on the web blaster to their wrist and pretending to THWIP just like their favorite web slinger. Blaster comes with 3 NERF darts, 2 c-clips on either side of the blaster for extra dart storage, and iconic design and deco.

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN THWIP TECH BLASTER

Age 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $12.99

Available: January 2024

SPIDER-MAN and MILES MORALE THWIP TECH BLASTERS – Case of 6

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES THWIP TECH BLASTER