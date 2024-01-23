The Star Wars galaxy of action figures is expanding! Today during the Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream, the team behind amazing action figure collectibles revealed a new wave of characters would be joining the Black Series including the Phantom Menace Droideka Destroyer Droid that can be displayed in multiple ways.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is all in on everything Star Wars and fans of both the Vintage Collection and Black Series lines were treated to first looks at exciting new arrivals for Summer 2024.

The selections include characters from the Skywalker Saga films as well as TV series like Star Wars: Rebels, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

These new reveals include the highly anticipated Black Series Grand Admiral Thrawn, Droideka Destroyer Droid, and Phase I Clone Trooper.

Figures in the Black Series are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The new assortment of Star Wars: The Black Series action figures will be available for pre-order January 24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon BigBadToyStore Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $24.99-$33.99 and figures are expected to ship to fans in Spring and Summer 2024, while Grand Admiral Thrawn is anticipated in Spring 2025.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Complete with twin blasters on their arms, Droideka are destroyer droids designed with one goal in mind: annihilation. The first of its kind in a unique droid form factor for THE BLACK SERIES, this Droideka Destroyer Droid figure can be posed standing on its three legs or in its protective globe form.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DROIDEKA DESTROYER DROID

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Summer 2024

The last Grand Admiral of the Imperial Navy unaccounted for, Thrawn is a brilliant military commander. Should he return to the galaxy, he has the potential to plunge the New Republic into war once again.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN

Includes figure and blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2025

In the beginning phases of the Clone Wars, the introduction of white-armored clone troopers in the Republic’s Grand Army represented the future of galactic warfare.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE I CLONE TROOPER

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet and 2 blasters.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2024

