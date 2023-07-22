HasLab Announces Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost as New Crowdfunded Project For 2023

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including a new HasLab project that’s inspired by Star Wars: Rebels and the upcoming series Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro had plenty of exciting reveals across their Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lines.

However, the most exciting announcement was about the 2023 crowdfunded HasLab project.

This year the design team is focusing on the Ghost as it appears in Ahsoka and this version will be part of the Vintage Collection (3 ¾-inch scale) line. The base offering will come with a General Hera Syndulla figure.

This HasLab project needs 8,000 backers to fund the base offering which is $499.99.

If successful, the project will begin shipping Fall 2024, and it looks like they will be as 5,700 fans have already signed up in less than 24 hours after it went live.

In addition to this amazing base offering, HasLab has several incredible unlock tiers tied to the Ghost. With each funding goal reached, guests will get another chance to recreate more iconic moments with characters from Star Wars: Rebels:

Tier #1 (Threshold: 11,000 Backers): EZRA BRIDGER Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure

Tier #2 (Threshold: 14,000 Backers): KANAN JARRUS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure

Tier #3 (Threshold: 17,000 Backers): GARAZEB “ZEB” ORRELIOS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure

Don’t miss out! This crowdfunded project

HasLab – The Vintage Collection The Ghost

*Limit of 5 per customer.*

Star Wars fans, now’s your chance to join the Ghost crew with this one-of-a-kind HasLab vehicle inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ashoka series streaming on Disney+. Become the newest member of the Ghost crew and help fund this ship for departure – destination: your collection!

crew with this one-of-a-kind HasLab vehicle inspired by the highly anticipated series streaming on Disney+. Become the newest member of the crew and help fund this ship for departure – destination: your collection! Ahsoka Tano is on a mission to protect a vulnerable galaxy in the aftermath of the fall of the Empire. To do so, she’s enlisting help from some old allies – ones that once knew her as “Fulcrum.” Enter the well-loved starship that the Spectre crew once called home.

The Ghost is not just any ship. It’s been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds.

The Ghost is not just any ship. It's been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds. There are endless storytelling opportunities with this ship, which weaves stories together from across the Star Wars galaxy, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to Ahsoka – and we want to give you the chance to explore them all.

to – and we want to give you the chance to explore them all. The interior of the ship lets you experience the Ghost like you’ve never seen it before. Imagine characters gathering around the table in the galley, bonding as only members of the wayfaring Ghost crew could. Or perhaps you’ll find them in the cockpit, backseat piloting with their fearless leader.

We’re thrilled to bring you the Ghost as it appears in the upcoming Ahsoka series – and the chance to celebrate characters you know and love.

This is the largest ship we’ve built since Jabba’s Sail Barge! The Ghost measures over 28 inches by 34 inches and sits at over 13 inches tall, with the capacity for at least 15 figures and is decked out with all the essentials including:

Exclusive Star Wars Rebels carded General Hera Syndulla figure with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

The Phantom II: the ship’s shuttle that can be snapped in and out of place for short-range adventures. Features exclusive removable mini bust of Chopper that can be popped in and out behind the cockpit exterior.

Opening front ramp

Removable landing gear

Multiple removable panels for interior access and play

Nose turret with removable canopy and seating for 1

Signature 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret

Docking bay for the Phantom II

Main cockpit with seating for 4

Crew quarters with bunk beds

The Captain’s quarters with a single bed

Gallery and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table

Live from the show floor of San Diego Comic-Con, here are some photos of the HasLab Ghost and its crew:

TL:DR

Join the crew! The Vintage Collection The Ghost HasLab project

