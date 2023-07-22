Star Wars The Vintage Collection “Ahsoka,” Darth Revan, Thrawn and More Figures Revealed at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including The Vintage Collection.

What's Happening:

Among the new additions are figures from the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka as Sabine Wren, and Ahsoka Tano join the line.

Among the new additions are figures from the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka as Sabine Wren, and Ahsoka Tano join the line.

Fans of Star Wars: Rebels will be happy to welcome Grand Admiral Thrawn to their collection, while gamers will appreciate the appearance of Darth Revan from Knights of the Old Republic.

For the Clone Wars era enthusiasts, Pre Vizsla is joining the collection complete with his mandalorian armor and Darksaber; and fans of the entire Empire will want to make room for a new Imperial Officer multipack that includes 4 figures in their various ranks.

Chewbacca is back and this time he’s clothed… in a soft goods red Life Day robe! He holds a crystal orb in his hand and is more than ready to lead the beautiful celebration.

The 3 ¾-inch scales toys present new and well loved heroes and villains in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. They feature premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Pre Vizsla , Admiral Thrawn , Darth Revan Imperial Officers Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $16.99-$54.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Vintage Collection

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SABINE WREN

Includes figure with 8 entertainment-inspired accessories including a graffiti spray tool and 2 blasters.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION AHSOKA TANO

Includes figure with her 2 signature Lightsaber accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Fall 2023

Pre Vizsla was governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, during the Clone Wars. Behind closed doors, he led Death Watch, a secret group of commandos seeking control of Mandalore.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRE VIZSLA

Includes figure with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including the Darksaber.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Revan left Coruscant a hero of the Jedi Civil War – and returned a traitorous Sith disciple, bent on destroying the Republic

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH REVAN

Includes figure and 2 Lightsaber accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Grand Admiral Thrawn, a male Chiss tasked with dismantling the rebellion on Lothal, was known for his brilliant strategic mind and ruthlessness.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN

Includes figure and blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Imperial Officers fought against Rebel forces in an effort to maintain the Empire’s stronghold over the galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL OFFICERS

Includes 4 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $54.99

Available: Fall 2023

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.

Life Day is a longstanding tradition celebrating Wookiee cultural values including family, joy, and harmony. While festivities are traditionally held at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk, Wookiees throughout the galaxy mark the day.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CHEWBACCA (LIFE DAY)

Includes figure and crystal ball accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

