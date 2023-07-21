Hasbro Announces Upcoming Collectibles for Star Wars The Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collections, and HasLab Project

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, the Retro Collection and yes, a new HasLab project!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of toys and collectibles. Whether you’re a diehard fan who can “um actually” everyone at trivia night, or like to take the casual approach and amass your current favorite Star Wars characters this year’s assortment is one we’ll be talking about for a while.

There are still many details yet to be announced, but during today’s Hasbro Pulse Panel the team reviewed some recent reveals and introduced even more new products in the Black Series (6-inch), Vintage Collection (3 ¾-inch), and Retro Collection (3 ¾-inch) to a giddy audience.

Star Wars The Black Series

This is one of our favorite lines due to the size that allows for incredible detail and articulation. Throughout 2023 and into 2024 fans can grow their collection with figures like Pre Vizsla, Ahsoka Tano (Star Wars: Ahsoka), and even R2-D2.

Hasbro has been having fun with the Black Series and this season will certainly be jolly when you open your house to a holiday Jawa and Kowakian Monkey-Lizard! Other designs include an Ewok with Porg, Mandalorian Scout with Anzellan elf, Purge Trooper with Mouse Droid, KX with BD droid, and Snowtrooper with interrogator droid. Deck those halls!

Hera Syndulla from Ahsoka is another character we’ll be seeing soon along with Sabine Wren and of course Ahsoka.

The Black Series will expand their Force FX Elite Lightsaber line to include both of Ahoska’s hilts. These high-end collectibles come with lightsaber blades, hilts and display stands and features lights and sounds for an authentic lightsaber experience.

Our buddy R2-D2 will get the Black Series treatment, this time the figure is inspired by his appearance in The Mandalorian.

Looking to the future, this line will bring more gaming fun to fans with characters from EA Games’ Jedi: Fallen Order including main protagonist, Cal Kestis: and the Prequel Trilogy characters are also in the pipeline such as doids and this funny C-3PO/Battle Droid mix up.

Vintage Collection

The Vintage Collection is all about old school styles and packaging, just like Kenner in the 1970s. While not an official holiday on Earth calendars, Wookies are known for their celebration of Life Day (November 17th) and Chewbacca will be wearing his traditional red robe for the occasion.

While we’ve seen renderings of Sabine Wren (with a Lothcat companion) in the Black Series, the Ahsoka character will also be available in the Vintage Collection. She comes with a full range of accessories that are perfect for display. And fear not friends, because Ahsoka is here too (with two lightsabers)!

Star Wars Rebels nemesis Grand Admiral Thrawn looks quite stately for such a small figure. His style matches that of the popular animated series.

Pre Vizsla, who carries his Darksaber with pride, is slated for a spring release. He’ll also be available in the Black Series line with pre-orders opening on July 22nd.

Jumping over to the gaming world, Hasbro is shining a spotlight on Knights of the Old Republic and will bring the fan-favorite Darth Revan to the Vintage Collection for the first time. He’ll have a brand new sculpt and accessories like red and purple lightsabers.

Darth Revan is coming to the Vintage Collection for the first time with a brand-new sculpt and a soft-goods cloak. @hasbro #StarWars #SDCC2023 #KnightsOfTheOldRepublic pic.twitter.com/sblEPlRI0z — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 21, 2023

Along with Hasbro Pulse, shopDisney will have the exclusive pre-orders for the Vintage Collection Imperial Officer Troop action figure 4-pack (on sale July 22nd). This set features four officers of various rankings.

As for what lies ahead, fans can look forward to new Vintage Collection figures spanning the entire Star Wars franchise. If the teaser images are to be believed, Count Dooku, Cassian Andor, Finn and others are in development.

Pipeline reveals include new The Black Series figures from #JediFallenOrder and the prequel trilogy. Vintage Collection reveals span the entire franchise. @hasbro #StarWars #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/is9oHl0lPo — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 21, 2023

Retro Collection

The Retro Collection figures are the same size as its Vintage counterpart, but feature simple details and decorations and distressed packaging. Fans can celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi with an incredible multipack (it has 6 figures!) of characters like Wicket, Mon Mothma, Yak Face and Admiral Ackbar. Pre-order open at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney on July 22nd.

From the end of one trilogy to the start of another, The Phantom Menace’s most popular characters will be debuting with new looks a la the Retro Collection and we can’t wait to see how this line turns out.

HasLab

Finally, the Hasbro Pulse team announced their 2023 HasLab project is the Ghost inspired by the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka. The ship will be part of the Vintage Collection and has space for the whole crew.

The crowdfunded project needs at least 8,000 backers and they’re already halfway to the goal! Stretch goal tiers will include additional figures like Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and finally Zeb Orrelios.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!