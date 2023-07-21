Star Wars Retro Collection “Return of the Jedi” Action Figure 6-Pack Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

In 2023, Star Wars will reach a new milestone as the third film in the Original Trilogy —Return of the Jedi— celebrates its 40th anniversary. Fans have already been treated to an exciting lineup of commemorative merchandise honoring the film and there’s more on the way. Hasbro is going old school with a Retro Action Figure 6-Pack available at shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

It’s finally happened! All three original Star Wars films have reached the 40th anniversary mark and this year it’s Return of the Jedi that gets the milestone honor.

that gets the milestone honor. To mark the occasion, Hasbro is introducing an action figure multipack with six, yes six characters who played important parts in this chapter of the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars: Retro Collection presents action figures modeled after the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars collectibles with special packaging that calls back to yesteryear. These figures are 3.75 inch scale and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play and dynamic display.

Fans can reimagine epic missions with this action figure pack that features: Mon Mothma Admiral Ackbar Wicket Emperor’s Royal Guard Yak Face Gamorrean Guard

The Return of the Jedi Retro Figure 6-pack will be available on shopDisney

