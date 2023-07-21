SDCC Previews Star Wars The Black Series Pre Vizsla, Padawan Ahsoka Figures, Axe Woves Helmet

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including The Black Series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of action figures in the Black Series.

Clone Wars-era Pre Vizsla is here complete with mandalorian armor and the Darksaber; as for Ahsoka Tano, she’s still a padawan and her naivety is poking through, but she’s learning how to master two lightsabers.

Both figures in The Black Series line are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Fans hoping for something a bit more noticeable can add the Axe Woves electronic helmet to their collection or take it out for a spin when cosplaying at their favorite convention.

Pre Vizsla will be available for pre-order starting July 22nd. Pre-orders will open soon for Ahsoka and the Axe Woves

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Pre Vizsla was governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, during the Clone Wars. Behind closed doors, he led Death Watch, a secret group of commandos seeking control of Mandalore.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRE VIZSLA

Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm EST at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Ahsoka Tano, a young Togruta, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO (PADAWAN)

Includes figure and her 2 signature Lightsaber accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Winter 2023

A skilled warrior and privateer, Axe Woves travels the galaxy as a Mandalorian mercenary.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and drop-down rangefinder that activates with the press of a button, lighting up LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as an LED-illuminated heads-up display.

Requires 1x AAA battery – not included

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available: Winter 2023

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!