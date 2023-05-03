Axe Woves Helmet, “Ewoks,” Darth Malgus and More Revealed During Hasbro’s Star Wars Day Fanstream

The Force is strong with Hasbro this year and their Star Wars action figure lines the Black Series and Vintage Collection. In fact, as part of today’s Fanstream, the brand celebrated Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and showcased a new range of collectibles opening for pre-order during the fan-created holiday.

What’s Happening:

The new reveals include characters from movies and series like Return of the Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian as well as popular video games The Old Republic, and Battlefront II.

Fans can bring their display cases to life with 6-inch scale figures in the Black Series or relish the early era of collectibles with the Vintage Collection and its assortment of 3 3/4-inch scale action heroes and villains.

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

There’s also a new electronic helmet in the Black Series that’s inspired by the Mandalorian Axe Woves that older fans will love.

Act out favorite scenes or create new adventures with this awesome accessory that includes a drop-down rangefinder, light-up LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as an LED-illuminated heads-up display.

New Hasbro collectibles will be available for pre-order starting May 4th (Star Wars Day) at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

The Black Series Gaming Greats General Grievous (Battle Damaged) will be available exclusively at GameStop and The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker & Grogu will be exclusive to Target.

Check back soon for links to the individual products.

A skilled warrior and privateer, Axe Woves travels the galaxy as a Mandalorian mercenary.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

[Requires 1x AAA battery – not included]

Wicket’s friendly, adventurous and mischievous nature makes him a leader among the other young Ewoks. Clever and courageous, Kneesaa embarks on adventures with her Ewok friends on Endor’s forest moon.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WICKET & KNEESAA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $36.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes 2 figures, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories and 2 collector coins.

A legendary Sith Lord, Darth Malgus emerges from hiding with a mysterious plan that could secure his legacy in the annals of the Sith.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MALGUS

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber.

Kaleesh cyborg General Grievous was a brilliant Separatist military strategist whose mere presence caused unease amongst his enemies.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS GENERAL GRIEVOUS (BATTLE DAMAGED)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at GameStop

Includes figure and 4 Lightsaber accessories.

To help him hone his skills and understand the ways of the Force, Grogu trains with a new Jedi Master: Luke Skywalker.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER & GROGU

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Target

Includes 2 figures and 15 entertainment-inspired accessories including a training remote and two Lightsabers.

Wicket was the brave young Ewok who willingly joined the Rebellion and aided in the battle against the Empire on the forest moon of Endor.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WICKET

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including two club accessories and a bow accessory.

To rescue Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, Leia Organa hatches a plan to disguise herself as a bounty hunter – with Chewbacca as her captive.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CHEWBACCA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and bowcaster accessory.

Ahsoka Tano, a young Togruta, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO (PADAWAN)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and her 2 signature Lightsaber accessories.

Improvements to clone armor and equipment were made throughout the Clone Wars; by its final battles, nearly all clones had switched to improved “Phase II” armor.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and blaster accessory.

MagnaGuards, implacable droids who guarded key Separatist leaders, proved tough opponents for the Jedi with their deadly electrostaffs. They could even keep fighting after losing limbs or heads.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAGNAGUARD

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and electrostaff with purple lightning FX accessory.

After entrusting Luke Skywalker with Grogu’s care, The Mandalorian – known to few as Din Djarin – sets off to learn more about the origins of his people.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN (GLAVIS RINGWORLD)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a Darksaber accessory.

The Grand Inquisitor leads an elite cadre of Force-sensitive interrogators and hunters tasked with tracking down Jedi survivors who escaped Order 66.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GRAND INQUISITOR

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

Includes figure with Lightsaber and hilt accessories.

