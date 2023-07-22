Star Wars The Black Series “Ahsoka,” R2-D2 and Holiday Edition Figures Announced at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is finally here and that means Hasbro had plenty of exciting Star Wars reveals across their entire toy and collectible lines including The Black Series.

One of the reasons fans attend SDCC is for the new merchandise announcements and Hasbro was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of action figures in the Black Series.

was sure to wow audiences with their upcoming line of action figures in the Black Series. This year R2-D2 takes the spotlight with a design inspired by his appearance in The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Disney+ series Ahsoka

The Black Series will also expand to include Ahskoa’s lightsabers in the Force FX Elite Lightsaber line.

Since the holiday season is just around the corner, Hasbro will be putting a festive spin on some favorite characters like Ewoks, KX Security Droid and even Salacious B. Crumb! Each figure gets a jolly color scheme that reminds us of Christmas and other winter holidays.

Figures in The Black Series line are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

R2-D2 will be available for pre-order starting July 22nd. Pre-orders will open soon for the Ahsoka and Holiday Edition figures as well as the Ahsoka Force FX Elite Lightsaber.

starting July 22nd. Pre-orders will open soon for the and Holiday Edition figures as well as the Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Prices range from $24.99-$249.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

R2-D2

As Luke Skywalker ushers Grogu into his Jedi training, he’s accompanied by R2-D2, who is particularly enthused to encounter the foundling.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 (ARTOO-DETOO)

Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order July 22 at 5 pm EST at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Ahsoka Tano’s Lightsabers featured in Star Wars: Ahsoka, including the white plasma blade she wields during the rebellion.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

Includes Lightsaber, barrel plug, stand, and instructions.

Age 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $249.99

Available: Fall 2024

With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the AHSOKA TANO FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. Fans and collectors can proudly display this electronic Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Use the included barrel plug when the blade is not in use.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO

Includes figure and her two signature Lightsabers as accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

Holiday Edition Figures

Celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with these special 6-inch scale Holiday edition figures, featuring holiday-themed deco, festive colors, and packaging.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Fall 2023

