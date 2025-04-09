TV Recap: "Will Trent" Dances Through Darkness in a Stunning Cult Showdown

I don’t typically inject opinions into my Will Trent recaps, but I think this is my favorite episode of the series to date. It’s not only the conclusion to a three-part storyline that finds Will grappling with the consequences of a deadly misfire, but it also includes a disco-infused Donna Summer hallucination sequence that’s unforgettable. Get ready to boogie through this week’s recap!

Season 3, Episode 13 - “One of Us Now" - Written by Juliet Lashinsky Revene

Bill Morales, aka Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), is initiated into Olas Collective’s secluded retreat. He is essentially baptized and turned into a drop of water in the group’s ocean of members. The collective applauds as Will gets out of the tub. The leader, Rain Woods (Robin Weigert), tells Will, “You’re one of us now." She tells him the difference between guilt and shame - knowing you did something bad vs. feeling inherently bad.

Rain announces to the group that Quincy (Anthony S. Goolsby), who joined the retreat just before Will, is leaving. The collective wishes him well on his journey “downstream." Will approaches Quincy, sharing that his story (from the previous episode) resonated with him. Quincy quietly warns Will that something isn’t right about the retreat. Will asks for more details, but Rain cuts them off, having her right-hand man, Gabriel (Tyler Buckingham), escort Quincy to get packed and brought to the transport.

Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) has her son Jeremy (Deion Smith) come to Ormewood’s house at night, making him change clothes in case he has a bug on him, cranking up the music, and stepping out onto the patio to talk. He tells her what he’s found out so far about Rafael Wexford’s gang. Rafael’s lieutenant is named Emil, but all Jeremy has on him is his social media handle. Faith, desperate to keep her son safe, pleads with Jeremy to leave the country and start a new life. But Jeremy wants to stay and make this right. When Faith curses Will for getting him caught up in this mess, Jeremy tells his mom that were it not for Will Trent, he would be in prison right now. He apologizes to his mom as they cry and hug each other.

Will sneaks over to the housing for kids and Olas Collective, finding Naomi (Kate Pittard) caring for a newborn. Will fixed Naomi’s ukulele, a contraband personal item, since Rain considers outside objects to be “spiritual pollution." A boy, Reed (Dominic Kingston Bell), is excited to see the instrument, asking Naomi to play a song. She begins to play and sing “Last Dance" by Donna Summer, but that makes the baby begin to cry. As she picks up the infant, Will notices a red rash on the child’s legs. Will asks if the baby is Naomi’s, and she tells him that River was abandoned by his mother. Will pulls out his handkerchief to help dry the baby’s tears. Outside, he deposits the handkerchief in an evidence bag.

Retreating into the woods, Will places the baby’s DNA sample in a tree stump where he is storing the phone that Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) had him sneak in. She will have the baby’s DNA sample run to see if it’s Jade’s baby. When she asks how Will is holding up, Amanda is worried to hear that he likes the routines the collective give him, which take his mind off thinking about Marco, the boy he accidentally killed. Their conversation comes to an abrupt halt when Will finds himself on the business end of a rifle.

Finn (Laila Pruitt), the teenage girl who shot at Ormewood and Angie in the previous episode, asks Will who he was talking to. Will tells her about his dog Betty, saying she’s old and he misses her, so he snuck a phone in to check with his dogsitter. Finn brings him to her secret burrow, introducing him to Petunia. She tells Will that Rain doesn’t allow them to have pets, but Petunia is her friend. As Will holds the bunny, he asks Finn why Rain lets her have a gun. Finn tells him that she earned Rain’s trust, in part because of her astrological sign - Virgo. And when Will says he’s a Virgo, too, Rain asks if he shoots. “I used to," Will says, prompting Finn to offer him the rifle and asking him to shoot at a specific tree. It’s Will’s first time holding a gun since Marco’s death, and it’s all he can think about as he fires two shots into the trunk. Will’s hands are shaking as he hands the rifle back to Finn. She warns Will that if they don’t get rid of his phone, they could both end up in the “barn," the place Rain sends people to clean out if she decides they’ve been dirtied by outside influence. He gives the girl his phone, and she smashes it with the butt of her rifle.

Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) enjoys a lovey-dovey morning in bed with her boyfriend, Seth McDale (Scott Foley). But the mood is spoiled when Amanda texts her that Will’s phone has lost connection. Angie is frustrated, having thought it was a bad idea to let Will go undercover in the first place. Seth asks Angie about her history with Will. She tells him about their upbringing in foster care and how friendship has spilled over into several romances, but that he’s her best friend, and he will always have a place in her heart. She likens it to Seth’s deceased wife Margaret. But Seth points out the key difference - Will is still alive, and still a part of her life.

Will sits with Faith in the lunch tent when Rain enters, looking upset. She announces that a forbidden item was found in the woods, and Will and Faith both seem nervous, thinking it’s the smashed cellphone. But then Rain pulls out the ukulele. She asks for the owner to speak up, but nobody does. “We’re a collective," she yells. Will sees that Naomi is about to speak up, but he gets to it first, claiming ownership of the item and saying he didn’t realize it was hurting others. But Rain knew all along that the ukulele was Naomi’s, accusing Will of having a savior complex. “We all know what you are," she says, asking the group to respond - “A killer." Even Finn agrees. Will watches Rain’s men escort Naomi out of the tent.

Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) joins Angie at the hospital to meet with Jade, and they get there just in time. A man, Ike Cass (Michael Maize), was found in her room trying to suffocate her with a pillow! Ormewood arrests him while Angie meets with Jade (Kary Wilson), who has regained consciousness. “Rain, she took my baby," she says about River. She gave birth at the Olas retreat and got sick after. Aster was trying to get her medical treatment, which is why they tried to escape.

Back at the APD, Ormewood and Faith interrogate Ike after having his gun matched to the bullet that killed Aster. Emotionless and cold, Ike confesses to killing both Aster and Dermot. Ormewood is shocked, reminding Ike that he faces the death penalty for two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted murder. Ike acts like it’s no big deal. When they ask for his motive, he simply says, “Because I’m a killer."

Will sneaks through the woods, trying to find the location of the barn that Naomi was taken to. On his way, he notices a spot of ground that seems soft and lumpy. Bending down to investigate, he finds a layer of burlap barely covered by dirt. He uses a rock to break the fabric apart, finding a familiar face looking up at him - Quincy. He was murdered. When Will hears voices, he discovers that Gabriel and his goons have found Will. He puts up a fight, but is overpowered and detained.

Will finds himself bound to a chair in a bunker. Rain comes down, offering him a drink from a dirty-looking glass, which he refuses. She asks Will what he saw. “Quincy," he tells her. Rain says sees a lot of potential in him if he can get over his love of isolation. Will says he’s a killer who doesn’t deserve to be part of a group. Rain wants Will to own that title. “Maybe guilt is what you need," she suggests. She offers him a drink again, and when Will refuses, she forces some into his mouth, calling it “sacred water." As soon as she leaves, Will vomits.

The lab has confirmed that River is Jade’s son. In the GBI conference room, Ormewood tells Faith, Angie, and Amanda that Ike’s father was a sergeant and that he is ex-military. Ormewood wants to use his own military background to try to get through to Ike.

Will struggles in his chair in the bunker. Seeing a small rock on the floor, he falls back and tries to grab it with his bound hand. He eventually uses it to cut himself free. And he begins to pull apart a plywood wall, thinking he hears music coming from the other side. As he digs his way through, he suddenly finds what’s on the other side… an elevator… from his office. The door opens and “Last Dance" is playing down the electric purple and blue hallways. His dog, Betty, scampers up to him. And she talks! She has a British accent!

Will begins to dance in his retro pin-striped suit. Faith joins him, doing choreography, telling Will that all is forgiven with Jeremy. Angie enters, making the dance a trio. Will tells her he loves her as he scoops Betty up and they disco down the hallway.

Amanda is a disco diva on the GBI desks. It’s a full-on party. Everyone is there, even Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez), whom Will finds in the conference room. The GBI’s seal is now a neon sign, and the German Shepherd has been replaced by Betty’s adorable face. She’s the GBI mascot! As Will dances with Marion, he asks her to wait for him for two years to become emotionally stable to be in a relationship. She happily agrees as their dance switches to a salsa.

Ormewood uncharacteristically joins the dance. And Nico (Cora Lu Tran) is there too, getting funky on the dance floor with Will and Betty.

Will spins Angie into his arms. “You’re gonna die," she tells him. Naomi is suddenly in the scene. “You gotta wake up, Will." Someone hands him a little water gun, and Will has fun spraying all his friends and colleagues. Until the water gun becomes a real gun, and Will’s hands are covered in blood, just like when Marco died. Will stands alone in the eerie disco GBI. Faith kicks Will back into the elevator, mad at him again. What was in that sacred water?

The real Ormewood visits Ike in his cell, bringing him a sandwich. He tells Ike about his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, and how weird it was coming home and no longer having orders to follow. He talks about finding his place in the world at the APD, and showing Ike a version of a future for himself that doesn’t involve being a cult leader’s henchman. It’s a struggle, but Ormewood gets Ike to come around. He breaks down crying, confessing that Rain used him.

In the GBI conference room, Ormewood shows the team on a map of the complex where the kids sleep, where the weapons are kept, and how they can get in. Faith and Angie join him, disguised as a sceptic tank service to gain access to the property. Once inside, they split up, with Angie going to find Will, Faith looking for River, and Ormewood taking over the cult’s weapons supply.

Angie finds the bunker, with Will still in a fugue, singing “Last Dance." Still lingering in his dream, he kisses Angie and tells her he loves her. “You know, I was gonna ask you to marry me," he says, a moment that Angie would feel was designed to wound if Will weren’t under the influence of some unknown substance. And his mood pivots to fear. “Am I special?" he asks her. “Am I a killer?" Angie begs Will to come to so he can help her get him to safety.

Faith finds River, along with the other kids, and leads them to safety.

On their way to the truck, Will and Angie hear a woman’s screams coming from a barn. It snaps Will out of his delirium, and he pleads with Angie to help, fearing they will kill Naomi like they did Quincy. Inside the barn, the baptism tub is being used to torture Naomi as Will barges in. Angie goes around back.

The guards begin to fight Will as he announces that he’s a GBI agent. Finn rushes in on Rain’s orders with her rifle drawn, and she is instructed to shoot Will. Angie sneaks behind the scene, with her gun drawn on Finn. “Not the kid," Will begs Angie, and Finn seems reluctant to shoot Will. Ormewood barges in, firing warning shots with the weapons he confiscated. With Finn distracted, Will lunges at her and takes the rifle. Will helps Naomi out of the tub as Angie arrests Rain.

With Jade and River back together, Angie congratulates Will in the GBI hallway. He apologizes for anything he might’ve said, and Angie reminds him that he has heard her say some crazy things when she was high, too. Seth arrives to pick Angie up, and Will looks a little hurt to see him kiss her.

As Will dictates notes in his office, Amanda arrives to congratulate him on a job well done. Finn is facing charges, but she doesn’t think any will stick, and she met her grandparents, who seem nice. Finn gets to keep Petunia, too. And Naomi is home with her parents, recovering.

Will and Faith get a moment alone. She tells him about her talk with Jeremy, forgiving him somewhat for making her son an informant. Will apologizes for not telling Faith. She wants to work with him to help Jeremy out of this situation. “How about that’s all we eat, sleep, and breathe until it’s done," he suggests.

Will returns home to find Betty in a cone. Nico tells him she chipped a tooth on a bone and is still under anesthesia, which is what Nico blames for Betty’s avoidance of Will. But even when Nico leaves the living room, Betty remains with her back to Will on the couch, unwilling to look at him or accept a treat. “It’s just been a really hard few weeks," Will tells his chihuahua, who starts to come around, scooting closer. “In the end, you know it’s just you and me, girl." Betty gets on Will’s lap, and he takes the cone off. “You’re my ride or die." Wagging her tail, Betty showers Will with kisses. Will smiles and laughs.

Next Episode: “A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" - Airing Tuesday, April 15th, at 8/7c on ABC

When Rafael turns to Will after his grandmother’s sudden death, they’re forced to confront their painful pasts while navigating present life-threatening dangers.