Hasbro Announces New Figures Inspired by Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

Hasbro has just announced new figures inspired by season 3 of The Mandalorian.

What's Happening:

Hasbro has announced brand new figures inspired by season 3 of The Mandalorian with the Star Wars

with the The single Shriek Hawk figure will be available this summer exclusively at Target, and the Trainers pack exclusively at Walmart.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk:

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2024)

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk figure, inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian .

. The Shriek-Hawks are a team of Mandalorian specialists skilled in jetpack operations as well as scouting and rescue missions.

Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection.

Includes figure and three entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack.

Available this fall exclusively at Target.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers:

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Fall 2024)

Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers 2-pack, inspired by the characters’ appearances in season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian .

. Led by a training team, Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks hone special skills in jetpack operations, scouting, and rescue missions.

Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection.

Includes two figures and six entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack for each figure.

Available this fall exclusively at Walmart.