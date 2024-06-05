Hasbro Announces New Figures Inspired by Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

Hasbro has just announced new figures inspired by season 3 of The Mandalorian.
What's Happening:
- Hasbro has announced brand new figures inspired by season 3 of The Mandalorian with the Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk and Shriek-Hawk Trainers.
- The single Shriek Hawk figure will be available this summer exclusively at Target, and the Trainers pack exclusively at Walmart.
Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk:
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2024)
- Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy with this premium 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk figure, inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
- The Shriek-Hawks are a team of Mandalorian specialists skilled in jetpack operations as well as scouting and rescue missions.
- Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection.
- Includes figure and three entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack.
- Available this fall exclusively at Target.
Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers:
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Fall 2024)
- Star Wars fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Trainers 2-pack, inspired by the characters’ appearances in season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
- Led by a training team, Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks hone special skills in jetpack operations, scouting, and rescue missions.
- Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection.
- Includes two figures and six entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack for each figure.
- Available this fall exclusively at Walmart.
