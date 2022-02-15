Video Review – HasLab “The Mandalorian” Razor Crest Vehicle from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

In the fall of 2020, Hasbro held its HasLab Razor Crest project in a beyond-successful push to crowdfund the famous ship from the smash-hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
Now, almost a year and a half later, HasLab’s Razor Crest vehicle has finally shipped to backers, and we received ours late last week. In the video embedded below, I unbox and review this amazingly detailed toy from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.
Watch "The Mandalorian" HasLab Razor Crest unboxing / review from Hasbro Star Wars:
The HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Razor Crest includes the instantly iconic ship itself in the 3 ¾-inch scale made famous by Kenner’s original 1970s Star Wars toys, plus action figures of Din Djarin, Grogu, and the Offworld Jawa Elder (the last two coming on The Mandalorian-branded cards).
The ship also features removable panels revealing the inner workings underneath, opening doors, lowering ramps, a carbon-freezing chamber with four bounty-hunted prisoners in carbonite blocks, an armory stocked with all of the Mandalorian’s many weapons, a vacc tube for when the Razor Crest’s passengers need to relieve themselves, Grogu’s sleeping quarters, netting for gear storage, and an additional item compartment, plus a cockpit with three seats as on the show.
While creating the unboxing video seen above, I was continuously floored by the amount of intricate detail and attention that went into creating a Razor Crest that was as close as possible to the source material. And when placed in a flying position on the included transparent display stand, the ship could almost pass as one of the scale models created by Industrial Light & Magic for production of The Mandalorian. This is an amazing collectible that will look great on Star Wars fans’ toy shelves for many years to come.
Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Razor Crest was only available through its HasLab crowdfunding program. For additional information, be sure to visit Hasbro’s official website.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.