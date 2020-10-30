HasLab “The Mandalorian” Razor Crest Announces Two More Stretch Goals as Campaign Enters Final Push

by | Oct 30, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Over a month ago, Hasbro’s HasLab division announced its next major Star Wars project (after 2018’s enormous Jabba’s Sail Barge): Din Djarin’s Razor Crest ship from The Mandalorian. Of course, the crowdfunding campaign for this highly anticipated vehicle in The Vintage Collection quickly met its initial goal, then began accumulating extra features thanks to a series of stretch goals: first there was an Escape Pod, then an action figure of The Child with his floating pram, then four Carbonite Blocks as seen in the series’ first episode.

Now, as HasLab’s Razor Crest campaign has cruised past the 13,000 backer mark and fast approaches its November 9 deadline, the company has announced two additional stretch goals for the project: a very nice-looking display stand at 15,000 backers and an exclusive Jawa action figure at 17,000.

1 of 4

Hasbro describes the above images as a “Clear display stand. Display the Razor Crest on your shelves with this slightly tilted stand to make it look like the ship is in flight.” And below, the “Offworld Jawa Elder (Arvala-7) with exclusive Kukri knife, Necklace, open Mudhorn egg, and card back you can only receive with the HasLab Razor Crest. (Prototype shown. Final product may vary in color or detail.)” While receiving both of these upgrades with the Razor Crest would be incredibly cool, I’d also be pretty satisfied to get the set as it stands at the moment– with the Carbonite Blocks being the stretch goal I was most excited about.

1 of 3

To unlock both the display stand and the Jawa, the HasLab Razor Crest campaign must reach 17,000 backers before Monday, November 9. For more information on the project or to submit your own pledge, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed