Hasbro Reveals New “The Mandalorian” Toys During Mando Mondays Digital Launch Event

During this morning’s inaugural digital launch event for the weekly Mando Mondays merchandise reveal on YouTube in celebration of this week’s upcoming second season premiere of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed quite a few new and very exciting products.

Watch Mando Mondays Global Digital Launch Event:

Let’s take a look at the Mando Mondays Hasbro reveals from Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Monopoly, and more in anticipation of this hit series’ return this coming Friday.

First up, there’s the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DIN DJARIN (THE MANDALORIAN) & THE CHILD BUILD-UP PACK ($34.99), which is available exclusively at Target. “STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale, highly poseable, fully articulated SCOUT TROOPER figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure, vehicle, stand, and 3 accessories.”

Next is the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SPEEDER BIKE SCOUT TROOPER Figure & Vehicle Set ($49.99), which is available exclusively at Amazon. “STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale, highly poseable, fully articulated SCOUT TROOPER figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure, vehicle, stand, and 3 accessories.”

Thirdly we have the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure ($12.99), available at the Hasbro Pulse website. “Highly poseable with realistic detail and featuring premium detail and design, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

Fourth is the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure ($12.99), which is available at the Hasbro Pulse website. “Highly poseable with realistic detail and premium design, including a photoreal face, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories.”

Fifth is the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DIN DJARIN (THE MANDALORIAN) & THE CHILD Build-Up Pack ($17.99), which is available exclusively at Walmart. “Highly poseable with realistic detail and featuring premium detail and design, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

Sixth is the STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH Figure Assortment ($9.99 each), which are all available on the Hasbro Pulse website. “With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. This figure assortment features design and detailing inspired by the original 1970s Star Wars figures, as well as classic Kenner branding and packaging treated with a weathered look. Characters in this assortment include THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, KUIIL, THE CHILD, MOFF GIDEON, and GREEF KARGA. Each figure sold separately.”

Seventh is the STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION WITH 3-IN-1 CARRIER ($79.99), which is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, shopDisney, Disney Parks, and Disney Stores. Purchasing through Disney will get you an exclusive pendant necklace and lithograph. “Touching the top of THE CHILD’S head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Kids can pretend to harness the power of the Force as THE CHILD toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. The STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION comes with a cloth 3-in-1 carrier that can be worn on the chest or over the shoulder, and converts into a sleeping blanket. Includes figure, carrier and MANDALORIAN pendant.”

Lastly, there’s the MONOPOLY: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION With Figure ($49.99), available exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. “Imagine traveling around a dangerous galaxy where Imperial enemies threaten the safety of THE CHILD. Players can play as THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, or KUIIL. THE CHILD token lets players access their character's special ability as well as THE CHILD’S unique ability. Buy hideouts, win battles, and earn Imperial credits. The player with the most Imperial credits wins, but if an Imperial enemy gets THE CHILD, the game's over! MONOPOLY: STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN EDITION, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus, includes a 3.75-inch Retro Collection REMNANT STORMTROOPER figure, with original 1980s figure design and detailing! Includes gameboard, 4 Character tokens, 1 THE CHILD token, 4 Character Ability cards, 1 THE CHILD card, 1 MOFF GIDEON token, 1 INCINERATOR STORMTROOPER token, 1 DEATH TROOPER token, 9 Imperial Enemy cards (1 MOFF GIDEON, 4 INCINERATOR STORMTROOPERS, 4 DEATH TROOPERS) 16 Hideout cards, 20 Signet cards, 75 plastic Imperial Credits, 2 dice, Retro Collection REMNANT STORMTROOPER figure, and game guide.”

Check back here at Laughing Place for further updates from Mando Mondays and don’t forget to watch the season premiere of The Mandalorian this Friday, October 30 on Disney+.