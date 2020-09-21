Disney, Lucasfilm to Launch “Mando Mondays” Global Consumer Products Program on October 26

by | Sep 21, 2020 9:39 AM Pacific Time

This fall, fans of Disney+’s The Mandalorian can enhance their weekly viewing experience with “Mando Mondays.” Starting on October 26th, Disney and Lucasfilm are launching a global program giving fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, StarWars.com revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm would be launching “Mando Mondays” starting on October 26th.
  • Mando Mondays is a global consumer products, games, and publishing program that will feature goods and entertainment inspired by the beloved series.  

Introducing Mando Mondays

Star Wars fans, we have a new reason to look forward to Mondays! Starting Oct. 26, join us in celebrating #MandoMondays, a new global consumer products, games and publishing program debuting all-new goods inspired by #TheMandalorian. Visit MandoMondays.com for more info.

Posted by Star Wars on Monday, September 21, 2020

  • In celebration of the announcement, Disney and Lucasfilm are previewing what’s coming, plus starting today at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, fans can pre-order select new products from top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com.
  • This sneak peek is just the beginning! After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what’s new including:
    • Toys
    • Collectibles
    • Apparel
    • Books
    • Comics
    • Digital content
    • And more
  • Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters — particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection

1 of 3
Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection 6-Inch The Mandalorian Figure
Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection 6-Inch IG-11 Figure

Funko

1 of 3
Funko Pop! bobbleheads the Mandalorian and the Child
Funko Pop! bobbleheads Gamorrean fighter
Funko Pop! bobbleheads the Child in a bag

1 of 3
LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set
Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust of the Child from Diamond Select
The Mandalorian from Sideshow

Polaroid

1 of 2
Mandalorian Polaroid camera
Mandalorian Polaroid camera film

ICYMI:

  • The Mandalorian took home seven Creative Emmy Awards last week including:
    • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
    • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
    • Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
    • Outstanding Special Visual Effects
  • The trailer for season two recently debuted and Mike breaks down the new teaser with his shot-by-shot analysis.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for season two starting on Friday, October 30th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
