Disney, Lucasfilm to Launch “Mando Mondays” Global Consumer Products Program on October 26

This fall, fans of Disney+’s The Mandalorian can enhance their weekly viewing experience with “Mando Mondays.” Starting on October 26th, Disney and Lucasfilm are launching a global program giving fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

This morning, StarWars.com

Mando Mondays is a global consumer products, games, and publishing program that will feature goods and entertainment inspired by the beloved series.

Mando Mondays is a new global consumer products, games and publishing program debuting all-new goods inspired by The Mandalorian, starting October 26.

In celebration of the announcement, Disney and Lucasfilm are previewing what’s coming, plus starting today at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, fans can pre-order select new products from top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com

This sneak peek is just the beginning! After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com Toys Collectibles Apparel Books Comics Digital content And more

Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21.

What They’re Saying:

Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters — particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection

Funko

Polaroid

The Mandalorian took home seven Creative Emmy Awards Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Special Visual Effects

took home seven The trailer for season two shot-by-shot analysis

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for season two starting on Friday, October 30th.