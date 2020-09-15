“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Trailer Debuts Ahead of October Release

This is the way. The highly-anticipated second season of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian debuts next month on Disney+ and today Disney shared the trailer to get fans even more excited.
- The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
- Disney+ also shared key art for the upcoming second season.
- The new season of The Mandalorian premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.
The Mandalorian stars:
- Pedro Pascal
- Gina Carano
- Carl Weathers
- Giancarlo Esposito
The Creative Team:
- Directors for the new season:
- Jon Favreau
- Dave Filoni
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Rick Famuyiwa
- Carl Weathers
- Peyton Reed
- Robert Rodriguez
- Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.