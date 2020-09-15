“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Trailer Debuts Ahead of October Release

This is the way. The highly-anticipated second season of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian debuts next month on Disney+ and today Disney shared the trailer to get fans even more excited.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Disney+ also shared key art for the upcoming second season.

The new season of The Mandalorian premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.

The Mandalorian stars:

Pedro Pascal

Gina Carano

Carl Weathers

Giancarlo Esposito

The Creative Team:

Directors for the new season: Jon Favreau Dave Filoni Bryce Dallas Howard Rick Famuyiwa Carl Weathers Peyton Reed Robert Rodriguez

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.