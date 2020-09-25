New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Toys Revealed During Hasbro PulseCon 2020

Today was a big day for fans of the popular toy company Hasbro, as the brand held the first day of its inaugural Hasbro PulseCon virtual event on YouTube, during which it is announcing a bevy of new products from all sorts of well-known licenses.

One of the most popular of those licenses is Star Wars, which saw new reveals from both the Vintage Collection and The Black Series of action figures, plus one very cool-looking lightsaber.

First up is the next wave of Vintage Collection 3 ¾-inch action figures, due out next spring. We can expect to see Anakin Skywalker in his peasant disguise from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Padme Amidala in one of her many interesting costumes from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, a Battle Droid also from Episode I, a TIE Fighter Pilot from Return of the Jedi, an Incinerator Trooper from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and lastly Captain Rex from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

In the six-inch Black Series collection Hasbro will be releasing a Dark Side Vision depiction of Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Armorer from The Mandalorian, Jar Jar Binks from The Phantom Menace, a larger-scale version of the above-mentioned Incinerator Trooper, Boba Fett as he appeared in Return of the Jedi, and a Phase I Clone Trooper from Attack of the Clones.

Sometimes Black Series figures go out of print before all the fans who want them can get their hands on them, which is why the Archive Collection exists. This series also slightly updates each figure to set the new versions apart from the ones that have already been released. Coming up next year (in celebration of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary) there will be a new Han Solo in Hoth gear from The Empire Strikes Back (now with a more screen-accurate brown jacket instead of blue), Grand Admiral Thrawn from Star Wars Rebels with a photo-realistic face, Luke Skywalker in Hoth gear also from Empire (with a less beat-up face than the version that came packaged with the Wampa creature), and Clone Commander Cody from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Possibly the most talked-about reveal from the Star Wars presentation at Hasbro PulseFest 2020 is this set of Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Edition figures, which includes decked-out repainted takes on the Range Trooper from Solo: A Star Wars Story, a Clone Trooper from the prequel trilogy, a Stormtrooper from the original trilogy, a Snowtrooper from The Empire Strikes Back, and a Sith Trooper from The Rise of Skywalker. Each figure comes with a tiny buddy like Rudolph-esque D-O, various holiday Porgs, and Babu Frik dressed as an elf. This is a very interesting (and out-there) collection of toys, and I’m sure their existence will be hotly debated among Star Wars fans. Still, wouldn’t it be nice to find one of these in your stocking on Christmas morning?

Finally, Hasbro revealed the new Ahsoka Tano The Black Series Force FX Elite lightsaber from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars theatrical movie, which features “advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects.” The saber can change between three different colors, has progressive ignition, battle clash lights and sounds, and a wall-cutting effect for when you (or Ahsoka) needs to get out of a tough spot.

Many of these new and upcoming Star Wars toys can be pre-ordered right now on the official Hasbro Pulse website.