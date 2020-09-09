Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats Action Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the now-classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games have a good reason to be excited today: two six-inch action figures representing characters from this series in Hasbro’s The Black Series line are now available for pre-order exclusively from Gamestop.

Darth Nihilus and Jedi Knight Revan may not fit into the current Star Wars canon just yet, but you can now own these popular Legends-timeline Force-wielders in the form of figures from Hasbro’s enduring The Black Series.

1 of 3

What’s happening:

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats six-inch action figures are now available for pre-order exclusively from Gamestop.

The two-figure series includes Jedi Knight Revan and Darth Nihilus originally from the Legends-canon Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game franchise. The first Knights of the Old Republic game initially launched in 2003 to critical acclaim and the adulation of Star Wars fans. Its story took place 4,000 years prior to the events of the original Star Wars movie and featured an entirely new cast of characters.

video game franchise. The first game initially launched in 2003 to critical acclaim and the adulation of Star Wars fans. Its story took place 4,000 years prior to the events of the original movie and featured an entirely new cast of characters. Each figure retails for $24.99 and will become available this fall.

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH JEDI KNIGHT REVAN Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: GALAXY OF HEROES mobile game, [and] DARTH NIHILUS Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC II video game. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display [these] highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) [figures], featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. [Each] includes figure and accessory.”

1 of 3

To pre-order your Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi Knight Revan or Darth Nihilus six-inch action figures, be sure to visit the official Gamestop website.