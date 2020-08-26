Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Cad Bane and Todo Figure To Be Available In US Markets in October

Originally intended to debut as a European convention exclusive, the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Cad Bane and Todo Figure will be arriving stateside October 1st. What’s Happening: Star Wars is thrilled to announce that a new figure, which was originally intended as a European convention exclusive, will be joining the iconic Star Wars: The Black Series line – the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Cad Bane and Todo 360 Figure 2-Pack. It is available to purchase now in select European countries and will be available in the US beginning October 1, 2020.

This quality figure 2-pack is an early release from the brand, featuring premium packaging, multiple points of articulation, careful design and deco, and is inspired by characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In addition, the Todo 360 figure is an item exclusive to this specific set. The Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Cad Bane and Todo 360 Figure 2-Pack is carefully detailed to look like the characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. This quality figure 2-pack comes with 2 Cad Bane-inspired blaster accessories that makes a great addition to any Star Wars collection. Star Wars fans and collectors can display these highly poseable (Cad Bane has 4 fully articulated limbs) figures, featuring premium deco, in their Star Wars collections. Includes 2 figures and 2 accessories. Available in the US beginning October 1, 2020.

