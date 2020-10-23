Mando Mondays to Launch with Global Digital Event Ahead of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Premiere

Back in September, we learned about Mando Mondays, a weekly initiative that will reveal new tie-in merchandise in tandem with the second season of the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, scheduled to start next week.

Today the official Star Wars Twitter feed announced that Mando Mondays will kick off with “a global digital event featuring stars of #TheMandalorian, new product reveals and more.” Fans can tune in this coming Monday, October 26 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern on the Star Wars YouTube channel to discover what Lucasfilm and its licensees have planned for the first round of these exciting announcements.

#MandoMondays will kick off with a global digital event featuring stars of #TheMandalorian, new product reveals and more. Tune in this coming Monday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET via Star Wars YouTube to see the latest. pic.twitter.com/6cBuwZ3ltV — Star Wars (@starwars) October 23, 2020

What’s happening:

Mando Mondays will kick off this Monday, October 26 at 10:00 AM with a global digital event on YouTube.

Mando Mondays is “an all-new global consumer products, games, and publishing program that will debut goods inspired by the show.”

The launch event will feature stars from The Mandalorian and new product reveals.

What they’re saying:

Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters — particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

“When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters — particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.” StarWars.com: “After premiering last fall and quickly taking the world by storm, The Mandalorian — which took home seven awards last week during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards — will return for its highly anticipated second season Friday, October 30, on Disney+. But first, fans will have access to select pre-orders on new products inspired by the hit Lucasfilm series.”

To tune in for the Mando Mondays global digital event, visit the official Star Wars YouTube channel at 10:00 AM PT on Monday, October 26.