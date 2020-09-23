Reap Instant Rewards with New Polaroid Camera and Film Inspired by “The Mandalorian”

by | Sep 23, 2020 10:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Treasure hunters who have an artistic eye will want to seek out the new Polaroid Now Instant Camera and film inspired by The Mandalorian. Photographers of all skill levels can capture important and unique moments that will now be enhanced with elements from the fan favorite Disney+ series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • “From the outer reaches of space, a new tool is forged to find and capture meaning in our lives. A creative weapon that cuts through digital distraction to ground us in the now. It’s time to claim your bounty.”
  • Inspired by the beskar steel found on Mandalore, Polaroid is introducing a special edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian camera and 12 collectible film frames featuring images and icons from the Disney+ series.
  • Fans can now possess this highly sought after Polaroid Now camera and capture their own precious memories.  
  • Prices range from $17.99 (film only) to $179.99 for Polaroid Printer and pack of film.

Polaroid Now The Mandalorian Starter Set

  • “Hunt life’s most precious moments with autofocus and double exposure, and shoot straight from the box with three packs of Polaroid instant film. Collect all 12 frames in the series.” Camera works with i-Type & 600 film.

The Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera – The Mandalorian

“Evolved from the original Polaroid OneStep cameras of the ‘70s, the Now adds greater creative control and clean design in a special collector’s edition.”  Camera works with i-Type & 600 film.

1 of 2

The Polaroid Color i‑Type Film

“The Polaroid Color i‑Type Film – The Mandalorian edition celebrates a new generation of instant film for i-Type cameras. This special collector’s edition is compatible with the OneStep 2, OneStep+, the Polaroid Now, and the Polaroid Lab.”

1 of 1

Polaroid Lab The Mandalorian

“The Polaroid Lab acts like a desktop darkroom to turn your digital photographs into Polaroid pictures using 100% real film chemistry. Turn pixels to proof with this special collector’s edition.”

ICYMI: 

  • Looking for some more Mandalorian-inspired goods? Disney and Lucasfilm are launching a global consumer products program called Mando Mondays at the end of October. Get a sneak peek at what’s coming and even pre-order select items!
  • Fans of the series were excited earlier this month when the trailer for season two of The Mandalorian dropped on YouTube. Mike and Rebekah discuss all the elements of this glimpse into the next chapter of the hit show.
  • The Mandalorian season two premieres on Friday, October 30th only on Disney+!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed