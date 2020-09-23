Reap Instant Rewards with New Polaroid Camera and Film Inspired by “The Mandalorian”

Treasure hunters who have an artistic eye will want to seek out the new Polaroid Now Instant Camera and film inspired by The Mandalorian. Photographers of all skill levels can capture important and unique moments that will now be enhanced with elements from the fan favorite Disney+ series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“From the outer reaches of space, a new tool is forged to find and capture meaning in our lives. A creative weapon that cuts through digital distraction to ground us in the now. It’s time to claim your bounty.”

Inspired by the beskar steel found on Mandalore, Polaroid is introducing a special edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian camera Disney+ series

Fans can now possess this highly sought after Polaroid Now camera and capture their own precious memories.

Prices range from $17.99 (film only) to $179.99 for Polaroid Printer and pack of film.

Polaroid Now The Mandalorian Starter Set

“Hunt life’s most precious moments with autofocus and double exposure, and shoot straight from the box with three packs of Polaroid instant film. Collect all 12 frames in the series.” Camera works with i-Type & 600 film.

The Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera – The Mandalorian

“Evolved from the original Polaroid OneStep cameras of the ‘70s, the Now adds greater creative control and clean design in a special collector’s edition.” Camera works with i-Type & 600 film.

1 of 2

The Polaroid Color i‑Type Film

“The Polaroid Color i‑Type Film – The Mandalorian edition celebrates a new generation of instant film for i-Type cameras. This special collector’s edition is compatible with the OneStep 2, OneStep+, the Polaroid Now, and the Polaroid Lab.”

1 of 1

Polaroid Lab The Mandalorian

“The Polaroid Lab acts like a desktop darkroom to turn your digital photographs into Polaroid pictures using 100% real film chemistry. Turn pixels to proof with this special collector’s edition.”

ICYMI:

Looking for some more Mandalorian-inspired goods? Disney and Lucasfilm are launching a global consumer products program called Mando Mondays

Fans of the series were excited earlier this month when the trailer The Mandalorian dropped on YouTube. Mike and Rebekah discuss

dropped on YouTube. The Mandalorian season two premieres on Friday, October 30th