Second Season of Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Mandalorian” to Debut October 30th

by | Sep 2, 2020 10:07 AM Pacific Time

Many have been itching to know more information beyond the generic “later this year” when it came to when Season 2 of the hugely popular Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian, would debut, and today those fans got their answer.

What’s Happening:

  • In a Tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter Account, The long awaited date has been revealed for the premiere of the second season of the smash-hit Star Wars spinoff-series, The Mandalorian on Disney+.
  • Previously, we only had vague answers to when the second season would debut, such as “later this year,” or “Fall of 2020,” or even “October.” While the answers were not technically incorrect, we now know that we can look forward to more episodes on October 30th, 2020.

  • Various reports say that numerous cast members will be joining the cast of The Mandalorian for its second season, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a character who previously was seen only in various animated series.
  • The new cast also reportedly includes Aliens and The Terminator actor, Michael Biehn playing “a bounty hunter from [Din Djarin’s] past,” and Josh Duhamel Timothy Olyphant in an unspecified role.
  • Also of note, Temuera Morrison, most famous for playing Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, has been cast in the second season. The assumption is that he will play Boba Fett, one of Jango’s many clones, but the only one kept and trained by his father.This is, however, speculation based on fan theories that Boba Fett’s boot appeared in an episode titled “The Gunslinger.” However, Boba Fett allegedly died in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi when Han Solo pushed him into the Sarlacc pit.
  • The series already stars:
    • Pedro Pascal
    • Gina Carano
    • Carl Weathers
    • Nick Nolte
    • Giancarlo Esposito
    • Emily Swallow
    • Omid Abtahi
    • Werner Herzog
    • Ming-Na Wen
    • Taika Waititi
  • The first ever live-action Star Wars series is written and executive-produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) having directed the first episode. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
  • The second season of The Mandalorian debuts exclusively on Disney+ on October 30th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
