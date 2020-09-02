Second Season of Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Mandalorian” to Debut October 30th

Many have been itching to know more information beyond the generic “later this year” when it came to when Season 2 of the hugely popular Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian, would debut, and today those fans got their answer.

What’s Happening:

In a Tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter Account, the premiere date was announced for the Star Wars spinoff-series, The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Previously, we only had vague answers to when the second season would debut, such as "later this year," or "Fall of 2020," or even "October." While the answers were not technically incorrect, we now know that we can look forward to more episodes on October 30th, 2020.

Various reports say that numerous cast members will be joining the cast of The Mandalorian for its second season, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

The new cast also reportedly includes Aliens and The Terminator actor, Michael Biehn, Josh Duhamel, and Timothy Olyphant.

Also of note, Temuera Morrison, most famous for playing Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, has been cast in the second season. This has led to speculation that he may be playing Boba Fett, who was last seen in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi when Han Solo pushed him into the Sarlacc pit.

The series already stars: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi.

The first ever live-action Star Wars series is written and executive-produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) having directed the first episode. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season of The Mandalorian debuts exclusively on Disney+ on October 30th.