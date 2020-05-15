Actor Timothy Olyphant Revealed to Be Cast in “The Mandalorian” Season 2

Actor Timothy Olyphant has been cast in the second season of The Mandalorian, announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Lucasfilm has cast Timothy Olypant in the second season of the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian .

Disney has not shared information about who the actor plays in the upcoming season, which has already been filmed.

While Lucasfilm has tried to keep casting a secret, some information has leaked recently about new members of the cast.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to begin streaming in October.

