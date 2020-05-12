Bo-Katan Kryze Voice Actress Katee Sachoff to Play Live-Action Version of Her Character In Second Season of “The Mandalorian”

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels may be excited to learn that the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze, Katee Sachoff, will be reprising her role as the Mandalorian warrior in live-action form in the second season of The Mandalorian, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Katee Sachoff, the voice behind Bo-Katan Kryze in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels will reportedly be playing the live-action version of her character in the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ The Mandalorian .

Sachoff's character, Mandalorian Warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, debuted in season 4 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and is considered to be a major part of a plotline featuring the Darksaber in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It was in Rebels that the Darksaber was handed to Bo-Katan to bring the Mandalorians together.

Viewers of The Mandalorian may recall that the Darksaber was seen at the end of the first season finale of The Mandalorian when it was left in the hands of villain, Moff Gideon.

It has been heavily speculated that this storyline will continue into the second season of the Disney+ original.

Early reports that Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play the live-action version of former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano (originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein), have fed into this theory.

The news of the addition of Sachoff follows several other announcements and reports of actors joining the cast of The Mandalorian for the second season, including the aforementioned Rosario Dawson, Avatar-actor Michael Biehn, and Temuera Morrison.

The second season of the series is set to debut later this year in October and is reportedly already in pre-production.

