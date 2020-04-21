Season 3 of Disney+ Series “The Mandalorian” Reportedly Already In Pre-Production

by | Apr 21, 2020 5:51 PM Pacific Time

Fans of the popular Disney+ original series, The Mandolorian needn’t worry about what’ll happen after they watch season 2 when it debuts this October, as a third season of the hit show is already in the works according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Even though Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, is still months away (set to debut in October of this year), sources have been reporting that pre-production on a third season has already begun.
  • Another source has revealed that Production Design on the third season began as recently as yesterday, April 20th, giving a large lead that would be required for the production, and that show creator Jon Favreau had been writing season three “for a while now.”
  • Luckily, season two of the show will debut as expected because production of the series was fortunate enough to have wrapped shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused most film and television series to halt production due to stay-at-home orders issued by the states.
  • Season 2 already has a lot of speculation around it. It was reported that Rosario Dawson (Rent, Jessica Jones) would be guest-starring and playing Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, though it still hasn’t been officially confirmed.
  • The Mandalorian has been very successful for the Disney+ streaming service and is also largely considered one of the main reasons behind the success of the streaming service and it’s over 50 million subscribers. This has also been why the service is ramping up production on two other Star Wars-based productions, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor who will be reprising his role, and a Cassian Andor Rogue One Spin-off series.
  • No date has been announced regarding a third season premiere of The Mandalorian.
 
 
