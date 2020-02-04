“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Coming to Disney+ October 2020

During today’s Earnings Call, Bob Iger shared that the Disney+ series The Mandalorian will return in October 2020.
- Season 2 of The Mandalorian will start streaming on Disney+ in October.
- Fans will see the continuing adventures of the masked hero and his charge, the Child (aka, Baby Yoda).
- Jon Favreau recently shared a tease from Season 2.
- Confused by the last episode? Mike dissects what happened in the last few moments of the exciting season finale.
