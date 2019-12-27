Jon Favreau Teases Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020

The first season finale of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian just debuted on the streaming service today and Jon Favreau has already taken to his Twitter account to tease a second season.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
- Favreau, the creator of the series, said the second season will be coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020.
- He worked alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, who served as executive producers.
- The series stars:
- Pedro Pascal
- Gina Carano
- Carl Weathers
- Nick Nolte
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Emily Swallow
- Omid Abtahi
- Werner Herzog
- Ming-Na Wen
- Taika Waititi
- The season one finale debuted today on Disney+. See what Mike has to say about just what happened in that climactic episode here.
- You can also see Mike’s review of the episode here.
