Jon Favreau Teases Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020

The first season finale of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian just debuted on the streaming service today and Jon Favreau has already taken to his Twitter account to tease a second season.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Favreau, the creator of the series, said the second season will be coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020.

He worked alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, who served as executive producers.

The series stars: Pedro Pascal Gina Carano Carl Weathers Nick Nolte Giancarlo Esposito Emily Swallow Omid Abtahi Werner Herzog Ming-Na Wen Taika Waititi

The season one finale debuted today on Disney+. See what Mike has to say about just what happened in that climactic episode here

You can also see Mike’s review of the episode here

ICYMI – More Disney+ news: