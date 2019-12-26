“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is Now Streaming on Disney+

What’s happening:
- The Force is strong with Disney+ today as the streaming service has finally added Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the platform.
- Fans can now watch all eight films in the Skywalker Saga leading up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+.
- In addition to making the movie available to stream, Disney has added a handful of bonus feature for audiences to enjoy.
- Back when The Last Jedi made its home release debut, our own Alex reviewed the digital version available on Movies Anywhere.
- While not everything from Movies Anywhere made it over, below is a list of the bonus features (and descriptions) that fans can enjoy right now on Disney+.
The Last Jedi Bonus Features
Commentary:
- Rian Johnson explains his story and character choices in this feature length commentary. It’s full of behind-the-scenes anecdotes and he points out what is a practical shot vs. what is digital.
Deleted Scenes:
- Alternate Opening – The alternate opening starts with Finn waking up and looking out his window to see the battle that is in progress.
- Paige’s Gun Jams – An extended cockpit scene with Rose’s sister.
- Luke Has a Moment – While avoiding Rey, Luke takes a quiet moment to himself.
- It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That – BB-8 shows Finn a video he took of Rey kissing his forehead from the end of The Force Awakens.
- The Caretaker Sized Up Rey – The Caretakers give Rey some judgmental looks.
- Caretaker Village Sequence – The Caretakers’ village is being raided in this deleted scene where Rey disobeys Luke’s orders and intervenes, only to find out that the “raid” is a party.
- Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version – Finn, Rose, and DJ could have gone through extra hurdles on the Mega Destroyer in this extended scene.
- Rose Bites the Hand that Taunts Her – Rose bites General Hux’s hand when he brings up her past.
- Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog – An extended version of Captain Phasma’s demise.
- Rose & Finn Go to Where They Belong – An extra cockpit scene after Finn and Rose escape from the Mega Destroyer.
- Rey & Chewie in the Falcon – A short cockpit scene cut from the Crait battle.
- The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight – A collection of unused Canto Bight establishing shots that showcase all of the costumes and creatures in that sequence.
Original Movies Anywhere Exclusive:
- Score Only Soundtrack – Watch the entire film stripped of all dialogue and sound effects, allowing John Williams’ Oscar nominated score to stand out and take center stage.
