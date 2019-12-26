“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is Now Streaming on Disney+

by | Dec 26, 2019 1:47 PM Pacific Time

What’s happening:

  • The Force is strong with Disney+ today as the streaming service has finally added Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the platform.
  • Fans can now watch all eight films in the Skywalker Saga leading up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+.
  • In addition to making the movie available to stream, Disney has added a handful of bonus feature for audiences to enjoy.  
  • Back when The Last Jedi made its home release debut, our own Alex reviewed the digital version available on Movies Anywhere.
  • While not everything from Movies Anywhere made it over, below is a list of the bonus features (and descriptions) that fans can enjoy right now on Disney+.

The Last Jedi Bonus Features

Commentary: 

  • Rian Johnson explains his story and character choices in this feature length commentary. It’s full of behind-the-scenes anecdotes and he points out what is a practical shot vs. what is digital.

Deleted Scenes:

  • Alternate Opening – The alternate opening starts with Finn waking up and looking out his window to see the battle that is in progress.
  • Paige’s Gun Jams – An extended cockpit scene with Rose’s sister.
  • Luke Has a Moment – While avoiding Rey, Luke takes a quiet moment to himself.
  • It’s Kind of Weird That You Recorded That – BB-8 shows Finn a video he took of Rey kissing his forehead from the end of The Force Awakens.
  • The Caretaker Sized Up Rey – The Caretakers give Rey some judgmental looks.
  • Caretaker Village Sequence – The Caretakers’ village is being raided in this deleted scene where Rey disobeys Luke’s orders and intervenes, only to find out that the “raid” is a party.
  • Mega Destroyer Incursion – Extended Version – Finn, Rose, and DJ could have gone through extra hurdles on the Mega Destroyer in this extended scene.
  • Rose Bites the Hand that Taunts Her  – Rose bites General Hux’s hand when he brings up her past.
  • Phasma Squealed Like a Whoop Hog – An extended version of Captain Phasma’s demise.
  • Rose & Finn Go to Where They Belong – An extra cockpit scene after Finn and Rose escape from the Mega Destroyer.
  • Rey & Chewie in the Falcon – A short cockpit scene cut from the Crait battle.
  • The Costumes and Creatures of Canto Bight – A collection of unused Canto Bight establishing shots that showcase all of the costumes and creatures in that sequence.

Original Movies Anywhere Exclusive:

  • Score Only Soundtrack – Watch the entire film stripped of all dialogue and sound effects, allowing John Williams’ Oscar nominated score to stand out and take center stage.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
