“Cool Runnings,” “The Proud Family” and More Coming to Disney+ on January 1, 2020

Disney+ is looking to start the new year off on the right foot with the latest additions to their library content. Starting on January 1, 2020 dozens of new movies and seasons will make their way to the platform, including a few favorites that fans have been waiting for.

The powers that be at Disney+ have seemingly heard fans’ requests for some classic content and they are delivering.

While there are 43 new shows and movies joining Disney+ on January 1

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

“Austin is an outgoing musician, and Ally, a smart but shy songwriter. Along with their two best friends, Trish and Dez, these four friends combine their talents to create an unstoppable team: a singer, songwriter, manager and director. As they begin their journey, they'll need to work together to make it through every adventure!”



Cool Runnings

Ya mon, that’s right, Cool Runnings is loosely based on the true story of Jamaica's first bobsled team! This crazy comedy features a great cast that includes Doug E. Doug and the legendary John Candy. When Darice misses his chance to run in the Summer Olympics he comes up with an idea for a way to participate in the 1988 Winter Games. Darice and his friends set out to do something crazy…become the first Jamican Bobsledding team. If you haven’t seen this quotable Disney film, it’s worth checking out. "Peace Be The Journey."



Holes

Stanley Yelnats’ family has been cursed for generations leaving them with the worst luck ever. When Stanley is wrongfully accused of stealing a pair of tennis shoes, he’s sent to Camp Green Lake with dozens of other teenage delinquents. However the camp is no retreat. The lake is dried up and each day the boys are required to dig a hole five feet wide and five feet deep. But for what reason?



The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

“Fourteen-year-old Penny Proud is growing up! She's trying to gain her independence and faces typical teenage experiences in junior high. With the help of her parents, Trudy and Oscar, and her grandma, Sugar Mama, Penny faces all sorts of comical events.” Notably, The Proud Family Movie has been available on Disney+ since the platform launched but, finally, fans will be able to relive some of the actual episodes from the series.



Other Titles Coming to Disney+

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

“Muppet Babies Show And Tell” (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

(Season 1) Mater Shorts “Moon Mater” (Short) “Rescue Squad Mater” (Short) “Time Travel Mater’” (Short) “Tokyo Mater” (Short)



