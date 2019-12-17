“Cool Runnings,” “The Proud Family” and More Coming to Disney+ on January 1, 2020

by | Dec 17, 2019 4:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney+ is looking to start the new year off on the right foot with the latest additions to their library content. Starting on  January 1, 2020 dozens of new movies and seasons will make their way to the platform, including a few favorites that fans have been waiting for.

  • The powers that be at Disney+ have seemingly heard fans’ requests for some classic content and they are delivering.
  • While there are 43 new shows and movies joining Disney+ on January 1, there are four titles that really stand out.

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

“Austin is an outgoing musician, and Ally, a smart but shy songwriter. Along with their two best friends, Trish and Dez, these four friends combine their talents to create an unstoppable team: a singer, songwriter, manager and director. As they begin their journey, they'll need to work together to make it through every adventure!”


Cool Runnings

Ya mon, that’s right, Cool Runnings is loosely based on the true story of Jamaica's first bobsled team! This crazy comedy features a great cast that includes Doug E. Doug and the legendary John Candy. When Darice misses his chance to run in the Summer Olympics he comes up with an idea for a way to participate in the 1988 Winter Games. Darice and his friends set out to do something crazy…become the first Jamican Bobsledding team. If you haven’t seen this quotable Disney film, it’s worth checking out. "Peace Be The Journey."


Holes

Stanley Yelnats’ family has been cursed for generations leaving them with the worst luck ever. When Stanley is wrongfully accused of stealing a pair of tennis shoes, he’s sent to Camp Green Lake with dozens of other teenage delinquents. However the camp is no retreat. The lake is dried up and each day the boys are required to dig a hole five feet wide and five feet deep. But for what reason?


The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

“Fourteen-year-old Penny Proud is growing up! She's trying to gain her independence and faces typical teenage experiences in junior high. With the help of her parents, Trudy and Oscar, and her grandma, Sugar Mama, Penny faces all sorts of comical events.” Notably, The Proud Family Movie has been available on Disney+ since the platform launched but, finally, fans will be able to relive some of the actual episodes from the series.


Other Titles Coming to Disney+

  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
  • Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
  • “Muppet Babies Show And Tell” (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
  • Soy Luna (Season 1)
  • Mater Shorts
    • “Moon Mater” (Short)
    • “Rescue Squad Mater” (Short)
    • “Time Travel Mater’” (Short)
    • “Tokyo Mater” (Short)

There’s even more! Check out our Disney+ Upcoming  page and Disney+ Content Guide and where you’ll discover what up next on the platform and what will be on the streaming service throughout the year. You can apply filters to our comprehensive list to make your searching that much easier. Happy viewing!

Which of these shows and movies are you most excited to watch? Let us know!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend