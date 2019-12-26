“Cats” Recovery Guide for Disney+ Subscribers

Are you suffering from post Cats heebie jeebies? Do you live in fear that you’ll look in the mirror and see Judi Dench’s cat face looking back at you? Do you find yourself uncontrollably inserting “Jellicle” as an adjective in sentences? If you answered yes to one or more of the questions above, your Disney+ account is here to help.

What you need is to reconnect with some good stories about felines to remind you that they’re not terrifying creatures that haunt your dreams. The following heartwarming and fun Disney films about cats are a heck of a lot better than Cats and will make you feel whole again.

Animated cats don’t get much cuter than Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse. When Madame Bonfamille declares her will for her cats to inherit her great fortune before her butler Edgar gets a piece, he hatches a scheme to get rid of Duchess and her three kittens. But with the help of a street wise cat named Thomas O’Malley who knows the streets of Paris like the back of his paw, they’ll give Edgar a good fight in their journey home.

Charles Dickens’ classic novel comes to life as only Disney could tell it. Oliver is a stray kitten who gets taken in by a canine street gang lead by Dodger. But when Oliver gets picked up by a wealthy girl named Penny, some bad men try to exploit the situation for personal gain. Set in New York City in the 1980’s the film is full of fun pop music by Billy Joel, who voices Dodger.

When Patti’s cat D.C. returns home from a night of sleuthing wearing a woman’s wrist watch with some letters crudely inscribed on the back, she’s convinced that her cat has found the whereabouts of a missing bank teller who was abducted during a bank robbery. Now the FBI is trailing D.C., who may be the only one that can save her in this 1960’s Disney comedy starring Hayley Mills and Dean Jones.

When a UFO crash-lands on Earth, scientist Dr. Frank Wilson becomes the custodian of a cat with a strange collar that allows it to telepathically communicate with him. The cat was the UFO’s pilot from a planet ruled entirely by a cat-like species and Frank and his colleagues are the only ones who can help him repair the ship to return home.

The classic comic strip comes to life in this live-action Fox movie that finds everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving lazy cat who must go on an adventure to save Odie when he runs away. Bill Murray voices the lovable cat.

This Pixar SparkShorts project finds a kat befriending an abused pit bull with a touching display of friendship and sympathy.

Goose may not be an actual cat, but neither is the cat from The Cat from Outer Space and we included that film in this recovery guide. So we present Goose the Flerken as our final option for recovering from Cats.

