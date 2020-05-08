Jango Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Cast In “The Mandalorian” Season Two

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Temuera Morrison is returning to the Star Wars universe in season two of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Temuera Morrison, most famous for playing Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, has been cast in the second season of The Mandalorian.
- The assumption is that he will play Boba Fett, one of Jango’s many clones, but the only one kept and trained by his father.
- This is, however, speculation based on fan theories that Boba Fett’s boot appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian titled “The Gunslinger.”
- Boba Fett allegedly died in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi when Han Solo pushed him into the Sarlacc pit.
More Mandalorian Stories:
- Peyton Reed Tweets Photo Hinting at His Direction of an Episode (Or More) of “The Mandalorian”
- Season 3 of Disney+ Series “The Mandalorian” Reportedly Already In Pre-Production
- “Aliens” / “Terminator” Actor Michael Biehn Reportedly Cast in “The Mandalorian” Season 2 on Disney+
- Rosario Dawson Reportedly Cast as Star Wars Character Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian” Season 2
- “The Mandalorian”-Inspired Star Wars Decor Revealed by Regal Robot