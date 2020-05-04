Peyton Reed Tweets Photo Hinting at His Direction of an Episode (Or More) of “The Mandalorian”

Rumors have been circulating around that Director Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) was set to direct at least one episode, and now a tweet from Reed himself might have just “confirmed'' that, or he might just be an avid prop collector.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Director Peyton Reed ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp) cryptically tweeted the image above with caption “#MayThe4thBeWithYou.”

Reed wouldn't be the first Director to make his way over from the Marvel universe to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau, Director of Iron Man and Iron Man 2, who also serves as head writer, showrunner, and as one of the Executive Producers of the series. Taika Waititi, Director of Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, directed the last entry of the first season of the series, titled "Redemption."

